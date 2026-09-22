TRON DAO Spotlights Transparency And Industry Resilience At Coindesk Policy & Regulation 2026

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), participated in CoinDesk Policy & Regulation 2026, held on September 22 in Washington, D.C. The conference convened senior legal, compliance and policy leaders from across the digital asset industry, alongside lawmakers and regulators shaping the regulatory frameworks governing the sector. TRON DAO participated as a Gold Sponsor of the event.

TRON DAO joined industry and policy leaders in examining how greater coordination among networks, exchanges, regulators and law enforcement could strengthen efforts to identify and disrupt illicit activity. The panel titled,“The Future of Monitoring Illicit Finance on Public Blockchains,” explored the role of on-chain analytics and public-private collaboration in developing more effective approaches to financial crime prevention. The session was moderated by John Hurston, General Counsel, U.S. at TRON, and featured Sarah Ward, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer at Chainalysis; Molly Woodman, Senior Policy Advisor at the Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA); and David Feder, Partner and Litigation Counsel at Fenwick.

TRON DAO's work in this area extends beyond industry dialogue, anchored by the T3 Financial Crime Unit (T3 FCU), a public-private initiative TRON launched with Tether in September 2024, has helped freeze more than $450 million in suspected illicit assets, with cases spanning narcotics trafficking, DPRK state-sponsored cyber operations, terrorist financing, violent crime, kidnappings and major exchange hacks. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental body that leads global action to tackle money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing, also recognized the T3 FCU as a prime example of an effective public-private collaboration to combat illicit activity on the blockchain, highlighting the initiative's comprehensive monitoring capability, calling it an“invaluable resource for law enforcement agencies worldwide.”

Together, these engagements reflect TRON DAO's continued participation in industry dialogue around blockchain transparency and public-private collaboration to help ensure the safety and integrity of blockchain networks and crypto assets, while supporting the development of practical approaches to a more transparent and resilient digital asset ecosystem. For more information about TRON's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit TRON DAO's official website.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of September 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 405 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Contact

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

