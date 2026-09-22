What Happens If An Adult Child Keeps Using A Parent's Credit Card After They Die?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your mother dies on Monday, but her credit card is still sitting in your wallet because she made you an authorized user years ago. On Tuesday, you use it to buy groceries for the house, fill her car with gas, or pay for flowers for the funeral, figuring you'll sort everything out when the estate is settled. That can create a problem because permission to use someone's credit account while they're alive shouldn't be treated as permission to keep borrowing through that account after their death. The rules surrounding a credit card after death also depend on whether you're merely an authorized user, a true joint account holder, or someone with legal authority over the estate. Before making another purchase, here's what families need to understand.

Being an Authorized User Doesn't Make the Account Yours

An adult child may have carried a parent's credit card for years without actually being responsible for the account. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says an authorized user generally isn't obligated to repay the deceased cardholder's debt simply because they were permitted to use the account. That's very different from being a joint account holder or co-signer who agreed to be legally responsible for money borrowed. If Dad died owing $6,000 and his daughter was only an authorized user, she generally doesn't suddenly inherit that $6,000 personal obligation. However, that doesn't give her permission to continue treating the credit card after death as though Dad were still the active account holder.

New Purchases After Death Are a Different Issue

Federal consumer guidance defines unauthorized credit-card use generally as use by someone who doesn't have the right to use the card, according to the CFPB. While the account holder was alive, charges by someone the cardholder permitted to use the card could ordinarily be considered authorized even if the cardholder didn't approve every individual purchase. Death creates a fundamentally different situation because the primary cardholder can no longer authorize continued borrowing, and account agreements may allow or require the account to be closed following death. The exact legal consequences of post-death use can depend on the account agreement, facts surrounding the charges, and applicable state and federal law.

Being an authorized user may protect you from responsibility for the balance that existed before the cardholder died, but it doesn't turn you into the owner of the credit account. Once you know the primary cardholder has died, continuing to use the card can create questions about whether new charges were authorized. Stop using the card and let the executor or personal representative work directly with the issuer.

The Existing Balance Usually Becomes an Estate Issue

Stopping card use doesn't make the balance that existed before death disappear. The CFPB explains that a deceased person's debts generally are paid from money or property in their estate, assuming sufficient assets exist and state law requires payment. Family members normally don't have to reach into their own pockets merely because they're related to the deceased, although exceptions can apply to co-signers, joint account holders, certain spouses, and other situations governed by state law. If an estate doesn't have enough money to satisfy all its obligations, creditors may receive less than they're owed or nothing at all depending on applicable probate rules.

One important note: A surviving joint account holder may remain legally responsible for the account, while an authorized user generally isn't responsible for the deceased cardholder's existing debt solely because they were authorized to use the card.

A Joint Account Holder Is Different From an Authorized User

Pull out a statement or account agreement before assuming what your relationship to the card actually was. The CFPB specifically distinguishes between authorized users, who generally aren't responsible for the deceased person's debt, and joint account owners, who may share responsibility. A plastic card printed with your name doesn't necessarily prove you're a joint owner because authorized users commonly receive cards bearing their own names too. If you're uncertain, contact the issuer and ask whether you were listed as an authorized user, joint account holder, or another type of account participant. That one distinction can dramatically change your financial responsibilities after a parent's death.

Executors Should Notify the Card Issuer

The executor or personal representative shouldn't simply wait for a credit-card company to figure out that its customer has died. Federal credit-card regulations specifically contemplate issuers receiving notice of a consumer's death and allow issuers to decline future transactions and terminate the account after receiving reasonable notice, according to CFPB Regulation Z guidance. An issuer can request documentation showing that an executor, administrator, or other personal representative has authority to act for the estate. Keep copies of correspondence, record whom you spoke with, and ask where any requested death certificate or estate documents should be sent rather than emailing sensitive records to an unverified address.

There can also be a financial benefit to handling this promptly. Under federal Regulation Z, when an estate administrator requests the balance on a deceased consumer's credit-card account, the issuer must provide it in a timely manner, with 30 days considered a safe harbor. After receiving that request, the issuer generally can't add certain fees or increase the APR, and additional qualifying interest must be waived or rebated if the disclosed balance is paid in full within 30 days after it is provided.

Don't Put Funeral Costs on the Deceased Person's Card

Funeral expenses create one of the most understandable temptations to keep using the account. A child may think,“Mom would obviously have wanted her card used for her flowers and funeral,” particularly if the family doesn't immediately have several thousand dollars available. But good intentions don't transform the deceased person's open credit line into an estate checking account, and using it can unnecessarily complicate administration. Ask the funeral home about acceptable payment arrangements and talk with the executor about how legitimate estate expenses should be handled instead. If you're paying an expense personally with the expectation of reimbursement, document it carefully and obtain estate or legal guidance about whether and when reimbursement is permitted under your state's rules.

Don't Automatically Pay the Parent's Debt Yourself Either

Families can make the opposite mistake by immediately paying the deceased parent's credit-card balance from a child's personal savings. The CFPB warns that relatives generally aren't personally responsible for a deceased person's debts unless a legal exception applies, such as being a joint account holder or co-signer. Executors can be contacted about debts owed by the estate, but debt collectors aren't allowed to imply that an executor must personally pay those debts simply because they're administering the estate.

Before sending $8,000 from your checking account to clear Mom's Visa bill, determine who legally owes it and how creditor claims must be handled through probate. Estate debts and personal debts aren't interchangeable simply because the people involved are family.

Families may also want to notify the major credit bureaus of the death, which can help reduce the risk of someone opening new credit using the deceased person's identity while the estate is being settled.

Put the Card Away and Protect the Estate

The cleanest approach to a parent's credit card after death is to stop new use as soon as you learn of the death, preserve the statements, and let the executor or authorized representative contact the issuer. Don't destroy financial records immediately because statements can reveal recurring subscriptions, automatic payments, refunds, disputed transactions, or other information the estate needs. At the same time, don't assume an adult child who was an authorized user automatically owes everything on the card, because the CFPB explicitly distinguishes authorized users from people who are jointly liable. Complex estates, disputed post-death charges, or uncertainty over who's responsible may justify consulting a probate attorney familiar with the law in the deceased person's state.

Have you ever had to sort through a parent's credit cards after their death, and were you surprised by how the accounts were handled? Share your experience in the comments.