Your Coffee Habit May Affect How You Age - But The Type You Drink Matters

Researchers analyzing 47,513 women in the long-running Nurses' Health Study found that women who regularly consumed caffeinated coffee during midlife were more likely to meet their definition of healthy aging later in life. According to the American Society for Nutrition's report on the research, healthy aging meant reaching at least age 70 without 11 major chronic diseases while maintaining physical function, good mental health, cognitive function, and freedom from memory complaints. Dietary and health information had been collected since 1984, giving researchers roughly three decades of data to examine. Interestingly, the same association wasn't detected for decaffeinated coffee or tea, while higher cola consumption was associated with a lower likelihood of healthy aging. That makes the relationship between coffee and healthy aging more complicated than simply saying caffeine is good for you.

Before ordering another refill in the name of longevity, it's important to understand what this research can and cannot tell us. The findings were presented at NUTRITION 2025, the American Society for Nutrition's annual meeting, and the researchers themselves emphasized that moderate coffee consumption should be considered alongside other healthy behaviors rather than treated as a prescription. Because the study was observational, it can identify an association but cannot prove that drinking coffee caused participants to age more successfully. The population was also made up of women from the Nurses' Health Study, meaning the results shouldn't automatically be assumed to apply identically to men or every demographic group. An earlier Women's Health Initiative study of 27,480 older women found no significant association between caffeinated coffee, decaf, or tea consumption and survival to age 90 after adjustment for other factors, illustrating why one study shouldn't settle the longevity question.

How you brew coffee may matter, particularly when cardiovascular health is part of the discussion. A large Norwegian study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology followed more than 500,000 adults and found filtered coffee was associated with lower mortality than unfiltered coffee during roughly 20 years of follow-up.

The substances researchers are concerned about are cafestol and kahweol, naturally occurring compounds in coffee that can raise LDL cholesterol. Paper filters trap much of these compounds, while brewing methods such as French press, Turkish coffee, and boiled coffee allow considerably more to remain in the cup. That gives coffee drinkers a surprisingly simple variable to consider: the same beans prepared differently may not have exactly the same effect on cardiovascular risk factors. Someone with elevated cholesterol or cardiovascular concerns may have a different conversation with a healthcare professional than a healthy person drinking a couple of paper-filtered cups each morning.

A plain cup of coffee and a dessert-like coffee drink can share the same beans while having very different nutritional profiles. Flavored syrups, whipped cream, sweetened creamers, and large amounts of sugar can transform a low-calorie beverage into a significant source of added sugar and saturated fat. The American Heart Association's 2026 dietary guidance recommends minimizing added sugars and replacing sources of saturated fat with unsaturated fats as part of a heart-healthy dietary pattern. That matters because protecting cardiovascular and metabolic health is a much bigger part of healthy aging than finding one supposedly perfect beverage. If your daily“coffee” is actually a 20-ounce specialty drink loaded with sweeteners and cream, don't assume research involving coffee automatically describes what you're drinking.

The potential benefits associated with moderate coffee intake don't mean retirees should keep filling the mug all day. The Food and Drug Administration says 400 milligrams of caffeine per day (roughly the amount in two to three 12-ounce cups of brewed coffee) isn't generally associated with negative effects for most adults. But caffeine sensitivity varies based on factors including medications, medical conditions, body weight, and individual sensitivity, and too much can contribute to insomnia, anxiety, jitters, headaches, upset stomach, or a racing heart. Coffee's caffeine content also varies considerably, with the FDA estimating that a 12-ounce regular brewed coffee can contain roughly 113 to 247 milligrams. Counting cups without considering their size and strength can therefore seriously underestimate how much caffeine you're consuming.

One practical problem with chasing possible coffee benefits is that caffeine can interfere with something older adults also need: adequate sleep. The FDA lists insomnia and sleep disruption among potential effects of consuming too much caffeine, and people differ substantially in how quickly they metabolize it. Someone who drinks coffee at 4 p.m. and then struggles to sleep shouldn't assume the beverage's possible long-term associations outweigh the immediate consequences of repeatedly poor sleep. A sensible experiment is to move caffeinated drinks earlier in the day or switch the afternoon cup to decaf and see whether sleep improves. When considering coffee and healthy aging, the goal should be supporting the overall lifestyle rather than forcing coffee into it because a headline promised longevity.

The Nurses' Health Study analysis didn't find the same healthy-aging association with decaffeinated coffee, but that isn't evidence that decaf is unhealthy. In fact, people choose decaf for perfectly reasonable reasons, including caffeine sensitivity, sleep problems, certain medical concerns, or personal preference. The FDA notes that decaf isn't completely caffeine-free, with an 8-ounce cup typically containing about 2 to 15 milligrams. Someone whose heart races after regular coffee or whose sleep suffers may get more practical benefit from reducing caffeine than trying to duplicate an observational study's consumption pattern. Your personal response to coffee matters, and changes in tolerance as you age are worth discussing with a healthcare professional, particularly if you take medications or have cardiovascular concerns.

Coffee isn't only a health habit; for many people, it's also a recurring line in the household budget. Buying a $5 coffee five mornings a week costs about $25 a week, $108 a month, or $1,300 a year, while a $7 specialty drink on the same schedule reaches roughly $1,820 annually. Brewing at home can cost substantially less, although the savings depend on the beans, equipment, filters, milk, sweeteners, and how much coffee gets wasted. Specialty beans themselves aren't immune to inflation: the Specialty Coffee Retail Price Index reported an average price of $35.98 per pound in the second quarter of 2026, up 4% from a year earlier. If coffee is both a daily pleasure and a healthy-aging habit you intend to keep, cutting the expensive add-ons or replacing even a few coffee-shop visits with home-brewed filtered coffee could benefit your budget without requiring you to give up the ritual.