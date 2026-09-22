Maygrove AI Growbot Brings A Smarter, Easier Way To Grow Fresh Plants At Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing something at home sounds simple enough until you actually try it. There is the watering, the lighting, the temperature, the nutrients, and the question of whether a plant that looked perfectly healthy yesterday is suddenly struggling today. For people who love the idea of fresh herbs and greens at home but do not necessarily have a green thumb-or simply do not have the time to monitor plants every day-indoor gardening has often required more attention than expected. Maygrove announces the new product with the Maygrove AI Growbot Verti 30, which is taking a different approach and bringing automation and AI into indoor growing to make the process easier to understand, easier to manage, and more enjoyable to live with.







When people are struggling with having a big garden to become expert gardeners, the technology behind Maygrove is simple; it takes care of many of the details that normally require constant attention. The system automatically manages watering, lighting, and even airflow, while its real-time nutrient control monitors EC/TDS levels and adjusts plant food and water balance accordingly. This means plants do not simply receive the same amount of water on a fixed schedule.







That matters especially indoors and especially for apartment dwellers. The Maygrove AI Growbot pairs a full-spectrum grow light with independent far-red lighting and a built-in airflow system, all aimed at keeping plants healthier. The Growbot is also designed to protect plants when growing conditions become extreme. In high heat, it can reduce light, watering, and airflow to help ease heat stress; during unusually dry conditions, it can adjust watering to help protect plants; and when humidity becomes excessively high, it can increase airflow to help reduce excess moisture and the risk of mold.







For all that tech under the hood, the Growbot still feels like something that belongs in a home. It packs in up to 42 plants in barely two square feet, including a 12-seedling nursery module. The grow pods rotate so you can actually get at your plants, a built-in trellis gives bigger plants room to climb, and hidden casters mean you can wheel the whole thing to a new spot whenever you like.

One of the more useful features is the built-in 4K camera, which lets users monitor plants and capture growth over time. The accompanying Mavi AI assistant adds another layer of guidance, providing reminders for tasks such as topping up nutrients, cleaning the tank, and knowing when plants are ready to harvest.







For a new generation of home gardeners, that may be the most appealing part of the concept. Growing food at home does not have to mean turning a kitchen windowsill into a science project or spending every morning checking leaves and water levels. With Maygrove, the technology handles much of the routine work while people get to enjoy the part that makes indoor gardening rewarding: watching something grow, harvesting it when it is ready, and bringing a little more greenery into everyday life.

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