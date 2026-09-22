BB 20: Kushal Tanwar Aka Gullu Reveals Divorce, Says Wedding Pictures Leaked During Roadies Stint

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor and reality television personality Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, made a shocking revelation while inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The actor revealed that he went through a divorce in 2024 after being married for around four to five months.

Gullu made the revelation while having a conversation with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer.

Speaking about his personal life, he said the experience was more than a heartbreak as he had gone through a divorce.

“I had a serious heartbreak. Not something like a breakup, I had a divorce,” Gullu said, shocking Qazi.

When Qazi expressed surprise over his revelation and asked when had the marriage taken place, Gullu opened up about the difficult phase.

“I got divorced in 2024. It was a very depressing phase. I was married for 4-5 months. Everyone thought it was wrong and I kept trying but then I understood it wasn't working. On our side, marriages happen early, and I had to marry because of my family,” he said.

Gullu said he finally decided to focus on his work and hoped that life would get better after the difficult period.

“Nothing can go worse than this, now, life will give me better moving forward from this. And I just decided to focus on my work,” he recalled.

He further revealed that his divorce proceedings took place while he was associated with Roadies.

Gullu further added how his wedding pictures were leaked while he was in Goa with the Roadies gang.

“I was in Goa with the Roadies gang and someone leaked out images. I thought it was a game over for me. I didn't know what to do,” he said.

Gullu also spoke about the lack of support he received from his family during the period and said there was a disagreement over the divorce, with him wanting to end the marriage while his family opposed his decision.

“There was a fight in which I wanted divorce and my family was against it. My family members had cut me off completely at that time. All of this took a year to settle these matters. It took a toll on me but I am finally out of all of this,” he said.

Qazi later lightened the conversation by making a song for Gullu, saying the lyrics suited his personality. The two ended their conversation on a lighter note.

Meanwhile, the revelation also revisited an earlier controversy surrounding Gullu's wedding pictures.

For the uninitiated, when the images had surfaced online long ago, he had reportedly dismissed them as fake.

–IANS

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