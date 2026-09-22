Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 23: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|22K Gold (Rs/10g)
|24K Gold (Rs/10g)
|Silver (Rs/kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,40,240
|Rs 1,52,980
|Rs 2,44,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,830
|Rs 2,44,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,830
|Rs 2,49,900
|Chennai
|Rs 1,40,090
|Rs 1,52,830
|Rs 2,49,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,40,540
|Rs 1,53,320
|Rs 2,49,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,53,320
|Rs 1,53,320
|Rs 2,49,900
Gold prices are generally tracked in two widely used purities. 22K gold is commonly associated with jewellery because it contains a higher proportion of other metals that provide additional strength, while 24K gold represents the highest commonly traded purity and is generally associated with investment products such as bars and coins.
Silver, meanwhile, continues to attract attention as both a precious metal and an industrial commodity. Its demand is influenced not only by jewellery and investment buying but also by industrial applications. This makes silver prices sensitive to developments in both financial markets and the broader economy.
For jewellery buyers, the quoted gold rate is only one part of the final purchase price. Making charges, wastage charges, GST and other applicable costs can increase the amount ultimately paid at the jewellery counter. Buyers should ask jewellers for a complete price breakup before completing a transaction.
Precious metal prices can also change frequently in response to international bullion markets, currency movements, investor sentiment and domestic demand. The rates listed above provide a city-wise reference for September 23 and can help buyers compare prices before purchasing gold or silver.
Consumers should verify the latest rate with their jeweller before making a purchase, particularly when buying larger quantities or investment-grade precious metals.
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