Azerbaijan And Pakistan Discuss Strategic Partnership Relations
This was reported on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's page on X.
The ministers reviewed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue between the two countries.
The sides emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support on issues of national interest on international platforms.
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