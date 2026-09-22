Malaswap Launches On Arc Following Mainnet Debut, Bringing $MALA-Powered Trading And AI Tools Online

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent community project launches DEX, liquidity, staking, token-launch and AI-agent infrastructure on the newly launched Arc network

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mala Technologies LLC today announced the launch of MalaSwap, an independent decentralized finance platform built on Arc and powered by the community-created Malachite ($MALA) token.

MalaSwap launched on September 19, following the September 16 public mainnet launch of Arc, the Layer 1 blockchain developed by Circle. The timing marks the transition of the Malachite project from a community token inspired by Arc's underlying consensus technology into a functioning utility ecosystem built for the network.

MalaSwap is now publicly accessible with an integrated decentralized exchange interface and a broader suite of tools encompassing liquidity pools, staking, token launches and AI-assisted blockchain services. The platform is designed to consolidate functions that would otherwise require users to move between multiple decentralized applications.

From Malachite to MalaSwap

The Malachite ($MALA) community project takes its name from Malachite, the consensus technology underlying Arc. Circle has identified Malachite as the high-performance consensus engine powering Arc and previously announced that the original Malachite development team and intellectual property had joined Circle as part of Arc's development.

The $MALA token and MalaSwap platform are independent community initiatives and are not affiliated with or endorsed by Circle, Arc or the developers of the Malachite consensus technology.

What began as a community-driven token built around the Malachite name is now being extended into the MalaSwap ecosystem, where $MALA is intended to function as a utility asset across platform services.

MalaSwap Brings Multiple Web3 Services Into One Platform

At launch, MalaSwap presents users with a decentralized trading environment incorporating token swaps, liquidity management, staking and project-launch functionality.

The platform's current product interface includes:



decentralized token swaps and routing;

liquidity pools and position management;

$MALA staking;

the Mala Launchpad for new projects;

an AI Agents Hub;

token creation and launch tools;

security and market-analysis functions; and blockchain explorer functionality.

MalaSwap describes the platform as an integrated trading, liquidity and incubation layer for the Arc ecosystem.

Five Specialized AI Agents

MalaSwap has also introduced an AI-agent framework designed to automate specific onchain activities.

The platform identifies five specialized agents:

Sentinel - security and token-risk monitoring.

Kairox - automated trading and execution.

Velora - market intelligence and analysis.

Nexari - token creation and deployment.

Mintara - NFT creation and marketplace operations.

The live AI Agents Hub presents the agents as tools for activities including smart-contract analysis, automated trading, market monitoring, token deployment and NFT operations. $MALA is incorporated into the platform's agent-access and pricing model.

Launchpad and Liquidity Infrastructure

MalaSwap's launch also introduces its token-incubation and launchpad infrastructure, designed to allow projects building on Arc to seek community allocations and launch support through the platform.

Liquidity-pool functionality is also available through MalaSwap, allowing users to create or add liquidity positions and manage supported trading pairs through the same interface.

$MALA Utility Expands With Platform Launch

The launch gives $MALA a functional role beyond the community identity from which the project originated.

MalaSwap is integrating the token into staking, platform services, launchpad participation and AI-agent access. The project's economic model also calls for a portion of platform-generated revenue to be used for $MALA purchases and token burns as the ecosystem develops.

The $MALA contract on Arc is:

0x4f7dc89dc44ad08c20d9680d2ee9cfad69bfda55

Building on a Newly Launched Arc Ecosystem

MalaSwap's debut comes during the opening week of Arc's public mainnet.

Circle launched Arc mainnet on September 16 with more than 100 institutional and ecosystem builders and positioned the network around stablecoin finance, programmable financial markets and agentic economic activity. Arc provides sub-second deterministic finality using the Malachite consensus engine.

MalaSwap is seeking to build on that newly available infrastructure from the community and decentralized-application side of the Arc ecosystem.

About Mala Technologies LLC

Mala Technologies LLC develops MalaSwap, an independent decentralized platform providing trading, liquidity, staking, token-launch and AI-assisted blockchain tools.

Malachite ($MALA) is an independent community project inspired by the Malachite consensus technology used by Arc. Neither Malachite, $MALA nor MalaSwap is officially affiliated with Circle or Arc.

CONTACT: Chief Executive Officer: Joel Ashton Rowe Email:... MalaSwap: malaswap.com Malachite: malachitearc.com Malachite X: @MalachiteonARC MalaSwap X: @MalaSwap