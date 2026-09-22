Logo for XZBELT

Examining Timing Belt Solutions for Synchronized Motion and Power Transmission

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHANGHAI, China - September 2026 - Timing belts are widely used in drive systems where synchronized motion, positioning accuracy and stable power transmission are important to equipment performance. Their applications extend across packaging, printing, textile, food-processing, electronics and industrial automation equipment, where requirements can vary according to operating speed, load, dimensional stability, wear resistance and surface characteristics.The global timing belt market is projected to reach approximately USD 9.57 billion by 2030, compared with a 2025 market base of about USD 9.10 billion, according to Mordor Intelligence. Within industrial applications, both rubber and polyurethane (PU) timing belts are used, with product selection generally determined by the transmission design, operating environment and required belt characteristics.For equipment manufacturers, distributors and industrial buyers, sourcing a timing belt therefore involves more than matching length and width. Tooth profile, pitch, belt construction, tension member, material and surface treatment can all affect compatibility with a particular drive system. The ISO 5296 series provides dimensional references for synchronous belt drives, including inch-pitch profiles such as MXL, XXL, XL, L, H, XH and XXH.Against this background, this review examines five China-based manufacturers active in the timing belt and synchronous belt segment: Xuanze Industrial Drive Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., trading as XZBELT; Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt Co., Ltd.; Wuxi Jingtian Transmission Technology Co., Ltd.; Hongxin (Fujian) Industrial Belt Co., Ltd.; and Linhai Solid Synchronous Belts Co., Ltd. The companies are presented as suppliers identified for this review and not as a performance ranking.Industry ContextTiming belt requirements differ across equipment categories. Packaging machinery may require accurate positioning, low elongation, reliable grip and dimensional stability, while printing and paper-converting equipment can place greater emphasis on friction consistency and non-marking surfaces. Industrial automation and precision equipment may require low elongation, positioning accuracy and controlled vibration, while compact equipment can place greater emphasis on low noise and lubrication-free operation.How This List Was CompiledThe companies were identified through publicly available company information, with attention to their registered company information, documented involvement in industrial and synchronous belt manufacturing, and relevance to toothed-belt drive applications. Where detailed technical specifications could be established from the sources reviewed, they are stated in the corresponding company profiles. Other specifications should be confirmed directly with suppliers before sourcing decisions are made.The Five Manufacturers1. Xuanze Industrial Drive Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (XZBELT)Xuanze Industrial Drive Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., trading as XZBELT, is a Shanghai-based industrial belt manufacturer founded in 2013. Its headquarters are in Anting, Jiading District, Shanghai, with additional operations in Changxing, Huzhou, Zhejiang; Kaifeng, Henan; and Suzhou, Jiangsu. The company operates two manufacturing bases with a combined production area of approximately 30,000 square meters. Its Changxing facility focuses on specialised industrial belt processing, while the larger production base covers conveyor belt roll materials and related belt manufacturing.Company documentation states that XZBELT has approximately 50 employees, an R&D team of five engineers and an annual production capacity of approximately 2 million belts. The company reports a 60% export ratio, customers in more than 150 countries and regions, and more than 1,000 customers served. Its stated customer references include Mercedes-Benz, POSCO, Nike and Baosteel. XZBELT also reports ISO 9001 certification, 11 patents, including two invention patents and nine utility model patents, and recognition as a Shanghai High-Tech Enterprise during the 2019–2022 and 2022–2025 certification periods.For timing belt applications, XZBELT covers single-sided, double-sided, open-end, jointed endless and truly endless constructions. Its documented product range includes metric and inch-based pitch profiles,as well as HTD and STS profiles commonly used in industrial synchronous transmission. Rather than listing the full model catalogue, the company's published specifications indicate coverage from compact profiles such as MXL and XL through larger profiles including H, XH and XXH, together with HTD 3M–20M, STS and related industrial configurations. This range allows the company to address applications requiring different belt pitches, reinforcement structures and transmission loads.Tension members can include steel, aramid (Kevlar) or glass-fibre cords. Backing and coating options include PU, rubber, silicone, sponge and fabric materials. Surface coatings and coverings can include silicone, PU, rubber, sponge and fabric, with secondary processing such as perforation, cleats, profiles, V-guides, grinding and tooth-side or back-side fabric available for specified applications. Published specifications include Shore A hardness of 90–92, a general operating temperature range of −20°C to +160°C, and stated dimensional tolerances of ±0.5 mm for width, ±0.3 mm for thickness and ±0.5 mm for length.Beyond conventional timing belts, XZBELT lists application-oriented products including extra-wide timing belts, silicone-coated timing belts, seamless belts, coiler wrapper belts and belts developed for tobacco, food-processing and hygiene-product machinery. SIBR-5M silicone-coated synchronous belt, for example, is positioned for hygiene-product manufacturing applications, while its seamless belt range uses a continuous woven construction without a spliced joint. For the latter range, published specifications include a total thickness of 9 ±0.5 mm, tensile force at 1% elongation of 30 N/mm, tensile strength at 3% elongation of 350 N/mm, a maximum operating speed of 400 m/min and a temperature range of −40°C to +210°C, depending on the belt construction and material.These documented specifications indicate that XZBELT offers industrial belt manufacturing, customised timing belt configurations and application-specific belt processing. The company states that its team has more than 20 years of accumulated industrial belt experience and 13 years of manufacturing experience since its establishment in 2013. It also reports business cooperation and technical exchange with international industrial belt companies including Habasit, Ammeraal Beltech and Forbo Siegling.2. Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt Co., Ltd.Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt Co., Ltd. is based in Cixi, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, and was founded in 1984. The company focuses on synchronous belt manufacturing, with products covering rubber timing belts, PU timing belts and related transmission belts for industrial and automotive applications. Its public information states that the company obtained ISO 9001 certification in 1997 and has developed dedicated production and technical facilities for belt manufacturing. Fulong also publishes PU welded timing belts using steel-wire reinforcement, including T2.5 and T5 configurations. For buyers, relevant comparison points include the required tooth profile, belt material, reinforcement and dimensional tolerances.3. Wuxi Jingtian Transmission Technology Co., Ltd.Wuxi Jingtian Transmission Technology Co., Ltd. is located in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, and focuses on conveyor and transmission belt products. Its public company profile states that it has more than 15 years of production experience and supplies customers in more than 60 export markets. The company's product range includes XL rubber timing belts, double-sided timing belts and 8M PU timing belts, alongside PVC, PU and food-grade conveyor belts. This combination gives Jingtian a broader industrial belt profile, with timing belts representing one part of its overall product offering. Buyers can further confirm profile, reinforcement and dimensional requirements according to the intended equipment.4. Hongxin (Fujian) Industrial Belt Co., Ltd.Hongxin (Fujian) Industrial Belt Co., Ltd., associated with the Tiger industrial belt business, has been engaged in industrial belt manufacturing and processing since 2007. Its public product information covers rubber and PU timing belts, including T5, T10, H-series and HTD configurations. Selected rubber timing belt products use neoprene, fiberglass tensile cords and nylon tooth-facing fabric, with applications listed across packaging, textile, printing, food-processing and other industrial equipment. The company also provides belt processing services such as cutting, joining, perforation and guide profile welding, and its public information states that it obtained ISO 9001 certification in 2017.5. Linhai Solid Synchronous Belts Co., Ltd.Linhai Solid Synchronous Belts Co., Ltd. was founded in 1995 in Linhai, Zhejiang Province. The company produces timing belts and other transmission belt products for automotive and industrial machinery, including V-belts and ribbed belts. Public supplier information states that Solid has more than 2,000 moulds and obtained ISO 9001 certification in 2004. Its product information also identifies rubber materials and glass-fibre cords in selected belt constructions. For industrial buyers, the relevant specifications to confirm include tooth profile, reinforcement, dimensions and material construction for the intended application.Comparison Metrics Used in This ReviewBecause timing belts are specification-driven components, supplier comparison depends on consistent technical criteria. The main reference points in this review are:. Tooth profile and pitch: Compatibility with the pulley system, including trapezoidal and curvilinear profiles and the required pitch or tooth count.. Construction: Open-end, jointed endless or truly endless formats, as well as single-sided or double-sided configurations.. Tension member: Steel, aramid or glass-fibre tension members, together with their tensile and elongation characteristics.. Backing and surface treatment: PU, rubber, silicone, sponge or fabric constructions selected according to grip, release properties, temperature resistance and application requirements.. Processing capability: Perforation, cleats, profiles, V-guides, grinding and fabric treatments where required by the equipment.. Dimensional control: Published width, thickness and length tolerances relevant to installation and positioning accuracy.. Quality documentation: ISO certification, technical records and the availability of product inspection or specification data.These criteria provide a common basis for reviewing suppliers without treating the listed companies as a ranked group. Actual suitability remains dependent on the requirements of the specific drive system.Key Sourcing ConsiderationsFor international buyers, timing belt sourcing increasingly involves matching belt construction with the operating conditions of the equipment rather than selecting products solely by size or material. Packaging, printing, textile, food-processing and automation machinery can require different combinations of positioning accuracy, surface characteristics, wear resistance, temperature performance and dimensional stability.Material and construction are therefore important points during supplier qualification. Rubber and PU belts serve different application requirements, while open-end, jointed endless and truly endless formats provide different options for installation, processing and continuous operation. Suppliers offering multiple configurations across a documented profile range can provide greater flexibility for new equipment design and belt replacement.Technical documentation is another practical consideration. Published profile, pitch, reinforcement, tolerance and operating-range data allow engineering teams to compare products against existing pulley systems and equipment specifications. Where these details are not publicly available, buyers can request technical drawings, product datasheets, inspection records and relevant certification documents before final qualification.Closing OutlookAs timing belts continue to serve packaging, printing, textile, food-processing, electronics and industrial automation equipment, supplier evaluation is increasingly tied to documented product capability. Profile coverage, construction options, reinforcement, surface processing and dimensional control remain key factors when matching a belt to a specific transmission system.For buyers reviewing manufacturers in China, the practical next step is to verify the technical parameters that matter to the intended application, including tooth profile, pitch, belt construction, tension member, tolerances and operating conditions. A consistent documentation process can help engineering and purchasing teams evaluate suppliers efficiently while maintaining technical compatibility throughout qualification.

Steven Sang

Xuanze Industrial Drive Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

+ +86 139-1694-6090

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Timing Belt Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Precision Drive Solutions News Provided By Htnxt September 23, 2026, 02:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.