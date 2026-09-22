Oktoberfest Festival: Costa Rica Prepares For Its 13Th Edition

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The Costa Rica Oktoberfest, one of the most acclaimed and anticipated festivals by the public, returns this year with its 13th edition, consolidating itself as one of the major celebrations on the national calendar. Under the concept of“the happiest festival in the world,” the proposal will bring together music, beer, gastronomy, free mechanical rides, and tradition over four days across two different experiences.

The celebration will kick off from October 2 to 4 at the Pedregal Events Center, the venue for Oktoberfest Pedregal, the largest edition of the festival. For three days, the public will be able to enjoy two stages, concerts, mechanical rides, stands, bars, and a wide gastronomic and beer offering in a space designed to receive a large number of people and experience Oktoberfest on a large scale.

The celebration will continue on October 10 at Nébula Center with Oktoberfest Village, a more exclusive, intimate, and traditional experience. This format seeks to recreate the essence of a German village, featuring traditional gastronomy, selected beers, music, and traditional activities in a cozier atmosphere.

“This year we wanted to take Oktoberfest to two different experiences, but with something in common: maintaining that spirit of celebration that makes thousands of people look forward to this festival all year round. Pedregal represents the big party, while Village allows us to get closer to tradition and a more intimate experience. They are two ways of living the same Oktoberfest,” commented Pablo Formal, organizer of Oktoberfest Costa Rica.

The 13th edition will feature a schedule bringing together 4 days of celebration, 2 stages, 16 bands, and more than 38 hours of festival, alongside a broad gastronomic proposal, 150 beer brands, unlimited mechanical rides, and different entertainment spaces to enjoy in the company of friends and family.

The festival is designed to welcome audiences of all ages. Children under 12 have free admission and must present their minor's ID card upon entry.

“Costa Rica Oktoberfest has become an event that the public looks forward to year after year, and this 13th edition is a testament to how we continue to grow without losing the essence that characterizes us. We want each person to find their own way to enjoy it: from those who come for the music and fun to those looking to discover new beers, enjoy the gastronom, or experience German tradition,” Formal added.

Tickets for Oktoberfest Pedregal and Oktoberfest Village are now available at OktoberCR, with special prices for a limited time.

The post Oktoberfest Festival: Costa Rica Prepares for Its 13th Edition appeared first on The Costa Rica News.