Vivek Oberoi Reacts To Salman Khan's Stand Against Social Media Trolls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi, who has often found himself at the centre of discussions surrounding his equation with Salman Khan, has reacted to the superstar's strong stand against social media trolls.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Vivek chose to focus on positivity when asked about the constant trolling and conversations around Salman.

“There are so many things in life to do positive, why should we do negative, why should we talk?” Vivek said.

Salman, during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss, questioned the mentality behind trolling and said that people should look after their own lives and families instead of constantly targeting others.

He had also come out in defence of women being body-shamed after pregnancy, in an apparent reference to the trolling faced by his close friend and former co-star Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain.

Without naming Katrina, Salman had questioned why anyone should troll a woman simply for gaining weight after giving birth.

He said that gaining weight during and after pregnancy is normal and that when she returns to films, she will get fit again, adding that she may simply want to spend time with her family at present.

He also criticised the culture of body- and age-shaming celebrities online, calling such trolling unnecessary and“dirty”.

Vivek, meanwhile has previously spoken about the difficult phase in his life when his equation with Salman became a subject of intense public discussion.

The two actors had a very public fallout in 2003, when Vivek, who was then associated with Aishwarya Rai, held a press conference alleging that Salman had threatened him over the phone.

Vivek claimed that Salman had repeatedly called him and objected to his relationship with Aishwarya, who was reportedly once dating Salman.

Over the years, Vivek has maintained that he would rather move forward and focus on the positive aspects of his life.

–IANS

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