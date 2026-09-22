Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 23: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across several major Indian cities on Wednesday, September 23, as state-run oil marketing companies maintained retail rates following the daily 6 AM revision. For motorists, this means there was no fresh increase at the pumps despite continuing movement in the international crude oil market. Petrol and Diesel Rates Today - September 23

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The stability in domestic fuel prices comes at a time when international crude markets have been witnessing a sharp correction. Brent crude moved towards the $98-a-barrel mark, extending its decline for a sixth consecutive day. The fall has pushed the benchmark towards what would be its longest losing streak in about a year. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery also slipped below the $90-a-barrel level.

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Global oil markets have remained sensitive to developments in West Asia, particularly supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. The report noted that Saudi Arabia was looking to restore oil exports through its East-West pipeline, a key route that can allow the country to bypass the heavily monitored Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline has a reported capacity of around 7 million barrels per day and was damaged in attacks earlier this month.

Meanwhile, geopolitical risk premiums eased after US President Donald Trump said officials had held a "very productive" meeting with Iranian envoys. Trump also indicated that additional discussions were planned, including talks involving Gulf Cooperation Council representatives and officials from several countries in the region.

Despite the recent cooling in crude prices, the international oil market remains volatile. The report noted that global oil prices were still significantly higher on a year-to-date basis following earlier supply disruptions. Such movements can influence the broader fuel market, although domestic pump prices also depend on taxes, transportation costs and other pricing factors.

For consumers, the latest city-wise rates provide a useful reference before filling up. Petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily, making it important to check the latest rates before travelling or budgeting for fuel expenses.

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