MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Unbuzzd Wellness Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

September 22, 2026 7:24 PM EDT | Source: Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (the "Company" or "Unbuzzd"), the company behind unbuzzdTM, the scientifically proven beverage formulated to accelerate alcohol metabolism, restore mental clarity and reduce hangover symptoms, announces that it completed the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every 24 pre-consolidation common shares, effective September 21, 2026 (the "Consolidation").

Following the Consolidation, the Company has 33,004,255 common shares issued and outstanding. The new CUSIP number for the common shares is 90429T209.

About Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.

Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., a non-trading but fully reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzdTM has been developed by a world-class R&D team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. A proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and herbs, unbuzzdTM helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and feel great the next day. unbuzzdTM ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack, 8-pack and 18-pack formats at .

For additional information, please contact:

Donal Carroll

Chief Financial Officer

T: (833) 571-1811

E: ...

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzdTM. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding unbuzzdTM. Individual results may vary. unbuzzdTM is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzdTM after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

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Source: Unbuzzd Wellness Inc.