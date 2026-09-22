South Sudan's President Dissolves Government Ahead Of December Elections

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

JUBA (South Sudan), Sept 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- South Sudan's President Salva Kiir dissolved the country's Transitional Government of National Unity on Tuesday, a move widely seen as a major step towards general elections scheduled for December, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In a series of presidential decrees broadcast on state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) television, Kiir appointed caretaker officials to oversee government functions as the country prepares for its first post-independence general elections.

The officials appointed as caretaker ministers include Athian Diing Athian as Caretaker Minister of Finance and Planning, Cecilia Adut Manyok as Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Stephen Par Kuol as Caretaker Minister of Peace Building.

They also include Michael Makuei Lueth as Caretaker Minister for East African Affairs, Rizik Zakaria Hassan as Caretaker Minister of Interior, Ateny Wek Ateny as Caretaker Minister of Information and Communications, and Obote Mamur Mete as Caretaker Minister of National Security.

Kiir also appointed caretaker governors in 10 states and three administrative areas.

The move was intended to prevent a constitutional vacuum, with the transitional unity government's mandate expiring on Tuesday.

The 2018 peace agreement, signed by the warring parties to end the conflict in the country, requires the transitional government to conclude its mandate three months before elections.

South Sudan is scheduled to hold general elections on Dec 22, though preparations for the vote have been delayed and political disagreements over the electoral process persist.

The Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity was formed on Feb 22, 2020, following the signing of the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement.

The agreement provided for a 36-month transitional period after an eight-month pre-transitional period.

In September 2024, the parties, by consensus and in accordance with Article 8.4 of the agreement, extended the transitional period by 24 months, from Feb 22, 2025, to Feb 22, 2027.

They also rescheduled the elections to December 2026.

The extension was subsequently ratified by the Transitional National Legislature and assented to by the President of the Republic of South Sudan.

The conflicts in South Sudan in 2013 and 2016 marked a devastating descent into civil war shortly after the country gained independence in 2011.

Fighting began in Juba in December 2013 after President Kiir accused his dismissed former vice-president Riek Machar of plotting a coup d'état. Machar denied the accusation.

--NNN-ANADOLU