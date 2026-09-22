Sri Lanka Sentences 15 To Up To 260 Years Over 2019 Easter Attacks

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Sept 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Sri Lanka handed down prison sentences ranging from 200 to 260 years to 15 people convicted over the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Naufer, alias Naufer Moulavi, was sentenced to 220 years. Four others also received 220-year sentences.

Four defendants received 240-year sentences, while five were each sentenced to 200 years.

One defendant was sentenced to 260 years.

The verdict was delivered by a three-member High Court Trial-at-Bar comprising Justices Navaratne Marasinghe, Ramanathan Kannan and Sujeewa Nishshanka.

The properties of all 15 defendants will also be confiscated.

The verdict marks the final judgment in the trial relating to the attacks.

Eight explosions targeted locations in and around Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday, killing at least 250 people.

--NNN-ANADOLU