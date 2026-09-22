Four Monks Wounded In Russian Attack Evacuated From Community In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Police.

“Evacuation operations by police in the Kherson region are ongoing around the clock. Recently, police evacuated four monks aged 31 to 53 from the Novorayska community who were injured in a Russian drone attack on a men's monastery, as well as the body of a 72-year-old clergyman who was killed,” the statement reads.

As noted, the Russians continue to deliberately target civilians and civilian infrastructure in settlements across the Kherson region. In Chervonyi Maiak, the enemy attacked a men's monastery with an FPV drone, resulting in a 72-year-old clergyman sustaining fatal injuries. Four other monks, aged 31 to 53, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The victims managed to reach Novoraysk.

Due to constant shelling by the Russian Federation's armed forces, access to medication, professional medical care, and transportation for residents of the Novorayska community has been hampered. That is why the monks turned to the police for help. Law enforcement officers transferred the body of the deceased to an armored vehicle, helped the wounded clergymen get inside, and transported them to a medical facility. Currently, all the victims are under constant supervision by specialists and are receiving the necessary treatment.

As noted, this cynical attack on a sacred site and the murder of an elderly priest constitute yet another act of terrorism against civilians, once again confirming the absolute brutality of the enemy, who knows no moral boundaries. Yet despite the incessant shelling and constant risk to their lives, law enforcement officers in the Kherson region carry out evacuation missions to frontline settlements in the region almost every day.

The Kherson Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reported on Telegram that on September 19, 2026, Russian troops launched a series of drone attacks on the Hryhorievskyi Bizyukov Men's Monastery in the village of Chervonyi Maiak, part of the Novovorontsov Vicariate of the Novokakhovka Diocese. The monastery's oldest resident, Monk Moses, was seriously wounded. On the same day, the monks, having waited for a lull in the fighting and realizing that the shelling made it impossible for them to remain at the monastery, set out for a neighboring village. On the way, they were attacked by a Russian drone, resulting in four monks being wounded, and Monk Moses died from his severe injuries.

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As of September 21, 2026, the wounded monks from the Hryhorievskyi Bizyukov Monastery were already receiving treatment at a medical facility in the Kherson region, and their condition is satisfactory.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 19, Russian forces struck a monastery in the village of Chervonyi Maiak, in the Novorayska community in the Kherson region, with a drone. A 71-year-old clergyman was killed in the attack, and four others were injured.

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