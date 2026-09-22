Bespoke Luxury: The Winged Ceramic Rabbit Sculptures Redefining Modern Bookends

MENAFN - GetNews) Shenzhen,Guangdong,China - September 22, 2026

In contemporary interior curation, true luxury is found at the intersection of whimsical art and striking functionality. At Yalang Home, we engineered a centerpiece that perfectly captures this balance. As displayed in image_adafbe.jpg, our latest collection of winged ceramic rabbit sculptures brings an avant-garde, light luxury aesthetic to high-end commercial and residential spaces.

The Craftsmanship: Electroplated Mastery & High-Gloss Finishes

Every 34cm sculpture is crafted utilizing precise mid-fire ceramic techniques, providing a flawless foundation for our advanced surface treatments. We offer this collection in four head-turning finishes to suit diverse interior palettes:



Premium Gilded Gold & Sleek Silver:Achieving a mirror-like, electroplated metallic reflection that commands attention.

Vibrant Iridescent Rainbow:A metallic multi-color finish that shifts dynamically depending on the angle of light. Minimalist High-Gloss White Glaze:A pure, reflective liquid-like texture for ultra-modern, understated spaces.

Dual-Purpose Design: High-Impact Decor & Functional Bookends

What elevates this collection for interior designers and hospitality procurement managers is its structural versatility. While these pieces serve as captivating standalone sculptures, their geometric seating posture makes them perfect functional bookends.

When arranged in a row-as seen in the stunning side-profile composition-the repetitive metallic contours and charming mechanical wing details create a powerfully striking visual narrative. It is an ideal focal point for hotel lobby shelves, executive office desks, and luxury showroom backdrops.

Why B2B Clients and Designers Choose Yalang Home

As an industry leader with 12 years of ceramic manufacturing expertise, Yalang Home understands the rigorous standards of the European and American design markets:

Bespoke Customization: We offer comprehensive end-to-end custom production to adapt dimensions, finishes, or quantities to your specific hotel or commercial blueprints.

Uncompromised Material Quality: From the weight distribution required for heavy bookends to the longevity of the electroplated coating, every detail is engineered to withstand high-traffic hospitality environments.

Bring Visionary Art to Your Next Project

Elevate your interior portfolio with a product that seamlessly blends playful sculpture with ultra-modern luxury.

Are you ready to integrate these landmark ceramic statements into your next project? Contact our professional design team today via WhatsApp to request catalog specifications or secure bulk custom ordering.

About US

Established in 2014, Shenzhen Yalang Home Furnishing Accessories Co., Ltd. is a premier, heavy-duty manufacturer and global trade enterprise specializing in high-difficulty, hand-crafted 3D ceramic art and customized hospitality decor. With over 12 years of deep industry expertise, we seamlessly integrate professional R&D, large-scale kiln production, and global B2B supply chains.