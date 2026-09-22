120 Minutes Of“Nitpicking” Highlight The Detailed Craft Behind Our Matcha

MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province,China -September 22, 2026

At Botanical Cube Inc., we don't believe you can judge raw materials just by reading a PDF. A spec sheet won't tell you how a powder behaves when a barista whisks it or how it reacts in a high-speed production line. That's why last week, we pulled our key players-lead buyers, R&D scientists, and senior sales heads-into the cupping room for a 2-hour sensory "audit."Instead of laboratory shakers, we used professional 80-prong bamboo whisks (Chasen). Why? Because the 80-prong is the industry workhorse. Its tension is perfect for revealing whether a Matcha powder has electrostatic clumping or if it's truly fine-milled.

For 120 minutes,we put our latest batches through a gauntlet. We were looking for that specific, stable creamy micro-foam-the kind that holds its structure. If the foam collapses too fast, the batch is out. It's that simple.

During the session, we benchmarked our samples against three strict criteria:

1. The Oxidation Test

We didn't just look for a vibrant emerald color in the bag. We tested its staying power. A vivid jade hue must remain bright even after 10 minutes in the bowl.

2. The "Clean Finish" Profile

We were hunting for that specific lingering umami sweetness. If the powder is too bitter, it forces our clients to over-engineer their recipes with sugar. By isolating the smoothest batches, we help you keep your "Clean Label" intact.

3. Performance at Scale

The tasting result was superb, proving that our enzymatic synthesis and extraction methods produce a powder that integrates seamlessly without clumping. We do this heavy lifting so you don't have to. We aren't just a vendor; we are your first line of defense in the supply chain. When we recommend a grade, it's because it has survived two hours of professional scrutiny. If you're interested in our latest cupping report or need samples for testing, let's connect at ....

About us

Benefiting from the solid foundation provided by its parent company, Xi'an Tianben Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Botanical Cube Inc. focuses on researching, developing, producing and selling healthy natural ingredients. With more than two decades of industry experience, it has become a leader in the field, specializing in providing high-quality plant extracts and customized solutions to global customers. Services meet the needs of industries including herbal medicine, health foods, dietary supplements, food and beverages, daily chemicals and cosmetics.