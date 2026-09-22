SENKEN Introduces Police Belt YD-H-XJ01 With Enhanced Comfort And Duty Stability

SENKEN duty belts are mainstream lightweight duty belts for frontline police patrols, featuring self-adjusting, pressure relief and comfort, combat stability, and weather resistance. They represent a significant improvement over traditional duty belts. The core performance aspects are explained below.

I. Material and Basic Physical Parameters

* Main Material:Injection-molded from modified nylon; unlike standard nylon webbing, it offers high rigidity and resists deformation.

* Weight ≤520g (belt only); lightweight design reduces strain on the lower back during prolonged load-bearing duty.

* Weather Resistance (All-weather duty):

* Operating Temperature Range: -30°C to +50°C; remains stable (no embrittlement or softening) in extreme cold or under intense summer heat.

* Chemical Resistance: Resistant to discoloration, softening, or deformation upon contact with oil, acids, alkalis, or disinfectants.

* Aging Resistance: No cracking, brittle fracturing, or fading during three years of outdoor use; service life far exceeds that of standard webbing belts.

* Compliance Standards: Meets GA890-2018“Public Security Individual Police Equipment – ​​Multifunctional Belt” standards; compatible with standard five-piece individual police equipment sets.

II. Core Comfort and Load-Relief Features (Key Upgrades)

1. **Ergonomic Air-Cushion Lining**

* Upgraded with honeycomb-structured pressure-relief air cushions and 3D breathable mesh, replacing traditional thin foam padding.

* Widened lumbar support panel increases the contact area, evenly distributing the weight of the full equipment set (baton, flashlight, pepper spray, handcuffs).

* Breathable mesh wicks away sweat quickly, preventing heat buildup and skin irritation/chafing during long patrols, while significantly alleviating lower back pain caused by prolonged standing or sitting.

. Comparison of Old vs. New Lining (Old foam vs. New air cushion)

2. Real-time tension adjustment while worn (patented quick-adjust mechanism)

*Unlike traditional belts that require complete removal and re-fastening to resize, this model allows for micro-adjustments while being worn:

*Lightly press and pull the adjustment buckle outward to loosen the waist; prevents abdominal constriction when sitting, squatting, or bending over.

*Press the belt body inward to tighten; ensures gear remains stable without swaying during running or incident response.

*Features left/right locking switches: slide right to lock after adjustment, preventing the belt from loosening during movement; slide left to unlock for further adjustments, preventing accidental changes.

*Suitable for shared use across shifts; resize in seconds without removing the full gear setup.

III. Safety Buckle and Anti-Detachment Performance

1. Front-facing dual-safety standard police buckle

Dual-locking structure requires a specific hand motion to release; won't pop open during intense running or tugging, offering higher safety than standard single-lock belts; optional buckle with police emblem available to meet official appearance standards.

2. Integrated molded belt body

Provides stable load-bearing; the belt resists twisting or curling even when fully loaded with standard police gear.

IV. Gear Mounting and Operational Stability

1. Dual-mode mounting system

*Traditional mode: Velcro slots compatible with all legacy police holsters and pouches on the market.

*New screw-lock slots: Compatible with proprietary gear that can be screw-fastened; eliminates significant swaying or shifting during running, takedowns, or climbing-solving the common issue of loose gear interfering with movement.

2. Side-opening 360° quick-draw holsters

Dedicated holsters for batons, pepper spray, flashlights, and handcuffs:

Side-opening design allows for immediate quick-draw upon lifting the hand, speeding up response times.

Holsters rotate 360°, accommodating various law enforcement postures including standing, squatting, and sitting.

Features an automatic locking mechanism after the item is drawn, preventing suspects from snatching the gear during operations.

About Us

Senken is Founded in 1990, the largest Chinese manufacturer of special vehicle signal lights and alarm equipments, specializes in researching, developing, producing and selling police appliances, safety engineering appliances, special lighting equipments, urban air defense warning equipments, and various protective safety equipments. Senken has a total registered capital of RMB 111 million with more than 1000 employees.