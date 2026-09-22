CQCTRACK Establishes Itself As A Leading Expert & Manufacturer For CAT E6015/E6015B Heavy-Duty Mining Undercarriage Components

CQCTRACK, a globally recognized name in heavy machinery undercarriage solutions, today reinforced its position as an expert manufacturer and trusted supplier for Caterpillar® mining shovels. The company specializes in engineering and producing premium, durable undercarriage components specifically for the demanding applications of the CAT® E6015 and E6015B models.

As mining operations worldwide push for greater efficiency and lower cost-per-ton, the reliability of critical components like track chains, rollers, idlers, and sprockets is paramount. CQCTRACK has invested significantly in advanced manufacturing and metallurgical research to develop undercarriage parts that not only meet but often exceed the rigorous performance standards required by these massive machines.

Engineered for Extreme Conditions

The CAT E6015 and E6015B electric mining shovels are workhorses in large-scale surface mining, subjecting their undercarriages to immense static and dynamic loads, extreme abrasion, and constant impact. CQCTRACK's components are built to withstand these challenges through:



Premium Alloy Steels: The use of high-grade, heat-treated alloy steels ensures exceptional yield strength and resistance to wear and fatigue.

Precision Forging & Machining: Key components like drive sprockets and track link assemblies are forged and CNC-machined to guarantee perfect fit, optimal sealing, and seamless integration with the OEM machine design.

Advanced Hardening Technologies: Inductive hardening and carburizing processes are applied to critical wear surfaces, such as sprocket teeth and roller flanges, to achieve a deep, hard case that dramatically extends service life. Rigorous Quality Control: Every component undergoes a stringent quality assurance process, including dimensional checks, hardness testing, and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) like Magnetic Particle Inspection, to ensure flawless performance and reliability.

A Commitment to Value and Uptime

“Our focus at CQCTRACK is not just to make replacement parts, but to provide engineered solutions that maximize our clients' operational uptime and reduce their total cost of ownership,” said [Name], [Title] at CQCTRACK.“For the CAT E6015 and E6015B, we understand that a single hour of downtime can have a significant financial impact. That's why we build our undercarriage components with an unwavering commitment to durability, performance, and direct OEM compatibility.”

CQCTRACK offers a comprehensive range of undercarriage parts for the E6015/E6015B, including:



Track Link Assemblies (Track Chains)

Bottom Rollers, Top Rollers, and Carrier Rollers

Idlers and Sprockets Track Shoes and Hardware

About CQCTRACK

CQCTRACK is a specialized manufacturer and global exporter of heavy-duty undercarriage parts for mining, construction, and quarrying equipment. With a core focus on technological innovation and quality craftsmanship, the company serves a diverse international clientele, providing them with reliable, cost-effective alternatives to OEM parts. CQCTRACK's product portfolio includes compatible components for major brands like Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, and Liebherr.

For more information about CQCTRACK's CAT E6015/E6015B undercarriage solutions or to request a quotation, please visit their website at: / or contact their sales team directly.