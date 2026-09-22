Ravindra Ruled Out, Milne Returns As NZ Name Pace-Heavy Squad For India T20is

MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Sep 23 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the T20I series against India due to the shoulder injury, as New Zealand named a 16-man squad for the five-match series, with Adam Milne making a return after a year.

Mitchell Santner will lead the squad, headlined by seven-strong pace attack, for series that spread across 11 days in four cities, starting on October 22 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot last week and his

Ravindra's rehabilitation is expected to take around six weeks, with an aim to be available for the ODI series against India starting at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4.

Head coach Rob Walter is hoping that Ravindra would be fit for the ODI series.

“We're gutted for Rachin. He's going to play a big role for us this summer, so it's important that he doesn't rush his rehab, but we're optimistic he'll be back for the ODIs," he said.

The 34-year-old Milne, who has accumulated 243 T20 caps (56 of those international), last played for the BlackCaps against Zimbabwe over a year ago. He bolsters a line-up of seasoned T20I pace bowlers, including Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy, as well as young guns Zak Foulkes and Nathan Smith.

Thirteen players from the squad that finished runner-up to India in this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup have been named for the home series, including spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell and paceman Adam Milne, who were sidelined from the tournament with respective injuries.

Openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen will be reunited at the top of the order for the first time since their impressive T20 World Cup campaign, which showcased one of the greatest T20I chases in New Zealand history.

Ben Sears was not considered for selection as he continues to rehabilitate his ankle injury.

The teams will meet at Hagley Oval for the opening T20I in what will be their first face-off since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in March.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith