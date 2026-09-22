US Senators Seek Journalist's Release From Iran

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 23 (IANS) A bipartisan group of US senators has urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to intensify diplomatic efforts to secure the release of American journalist Reza Valizadeh, who is serving a 10-year sentence in Iran.

Senators Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, and Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, led the appeal. Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Republican Senator Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania also signed the letter.

Valizadeh is a US citizen and a former journalist with Radio Farda, the Persian-language service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The broadcaster is funded by the US Congress.

According to the senators, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps arrested Valizadeh in September 2024. He was later charged with“collaborating” with the United States and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The lawmakers said the charge arose from his US citizenship and his journalism. Valizadeh worked for Radio Farda from 2012 to 2022 and reported on corruption and repression in Iran, their letter said.

The senators said Rubio formally recognised Valizadeh as“wrongfully detained” in May 2025.

“As partners in the effort to secure Mr. Valizadeh's release, we ask that his freedom and welfare be an urgent priority through all available diplomatic channels with Iranian officials,” the senators wrote.

They said Valizadeh was being held at Tehran's Evin Prison and raised concerns about his declining health.

“Mr. Valizadeh is currently being held in Evin Prison, which is notorious for its inhumane conditions and arbitrary executions of political prisoners,” the letter said.

“His health has significantly deteriorated in custody, where he has consistently been denied medical care, including the inhaler he needs to treat his asthma.”

The senators warned that each additional day in detention posed a danger to Valizadeh's life.

“We are extremely concerned that Iranian authorities could take sudden, arbitrary actions to endanger his life,” they wrote.

The lawmakers accused Iran of using detained Americans as leverage in its dealings with Washington. They asked the State Department to make Valizadeh's welfare and freedom an urgent diplomatic priority.

“As you know, Iran is not afraid to use American citizens as political pawns,” their letter said.

The senators described the case as part of what they called Tehran's history of targeting journalists and people holding ties to more than one country.

They also noted that the United States has designated Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention under Executive Order 14348.

“We look forward to working with you to bring him home,” they told Rubio.

The senators' statement did not include a response from the State Department or the Iranian government. It also did not provide details about any negotiations currently under way to secure Valizadeh's release.

Iran's Evin Prison has long been used to hold political detainees, journalists and foreign or dual nationals. International human rights organisations have repeatedly raised concerns about access to lawyers, medical treatment and conditions inside the facility.