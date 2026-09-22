Asian Games 2026: Rowers Satnam, Salman Enter Men's Double Sculls Final

Indian Rowers Advance to Finals

Indian rowers Satnam Singh, Salman Khan and Balraj Panwar advanced to the finals of their respective events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 after impressive performances on Wednesday.

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured their place in the men's double sculls final after finishing second in their heat with a timing of 6:15.63 seconds.

Into Final A! Asian Games 2026, Rowing – Men's Double Sculls Heat 2, India's duo Satnam Singh & Salman Khan (TOPS Development Group) finished 2nd with a race time of 6:15.63 minutes. With this performance, the Indian pair has secured qualification for Final A and will... twitter/kILlkDBNhy - SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 23, 2026

The Indian duo finished fourth overall across the two heats to book a spot in the final, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Balraj Panwar qualified for Final A in the men's single sculls event after finishing third in his heat with a time of 6:52.84 seconds.

Into Final A! Asian Games 2026, Rowing – Men's Single Sculls | Heat 2, Balraj Panwar (TOPS Development Group) finished 3rd with a race time of 6:52.84. With this performance, Balraj has secured his place in Final A and will compete for a podium finish. Final A: 24... twitter/cu66KPYXAw - SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 23, 2026

Panwar ended the heats fourth overall across the two races to secure his place in the medal race.

The Indian rowing contingent will now look to convert these strong qualifying performances into podium finishes as the competition progresses at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

India's Medal Hunt Continues

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent heads into Day 4 with another packed programme and several medal opportunities, with Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Manu Bhaker set to take centre stage.

India has won a total of seven medals, including one gold, four silver, and two bronze at the ongoing Asian Games 2026.

Men's Kayak Team Joins Finalists

India's Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam and Arun Singh secured qualification for the men's kayak four 500m final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 after finishing third in their heat.

The Indian quartet clocked 1:29.447 in Heat 1, finishing 5.594 seconds behind leaders China. The third-place finish was enough to confirm their place in the final. (ANI)

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