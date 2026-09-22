MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Turrialba Tourism Festival to Take Place from September 25 to 27 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

From September 25 to 27, Turrialba invites visitors to explore its communities and experience authentic nature, heritage, gastronomy, culture, and traditions firsthand.

Its 2026 Tourism Festival will span across the communities of Colonias de Guayabo, Calle Vargas, Mollejones, Sitio Mata, Tuis, and Aquiares.

“This festival allows us to reconnect with traditions that form part of our roots as Costa Ricans. Many remain alive within our communities and are expressed especially through gastronomy and recipes passed down from generation to generation. We want people to visit Turrialba, tour the canton, share with our people, and find many reasons to return,” stated Karen Castro, President of the Turrialba Chamber of Tourism.

The Turrialba Tourism Festival is backed by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) as part of ongoing efforts to promote domestic travel, encourage people to discover local destinations, and strengthen regional economies.

Accommodations, restaurants, and local tour guides will participate in the event. The program, schedules, and participation conditions can be consulted at visiteturrialbacr.

The post Turrialba Tourism Festival to Take Place from September 25 to 27 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.