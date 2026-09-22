Nani Requests Telangana CM For Permission To Watch The Paradise's Premiere With The Masses At A Theatre On RTC X Roads

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 23 (IANS) Telugu star Nani, whose film 'The Paradise' is now all set to hit screens on September 24, has now written to the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and the officials of the Telangana police department, seeking permission to watch the premiere of the film at a theatre on RTC X Roads along with the masses.

Taking to his X timeline, Nani wrote, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula Garu, Hon'ble Minister of Cinematography Shri @KomatireddyKVR Garu & the respected officials of @TelanganaCOPs. This is a request from a fan of cinema and, more importantly, someone who has enjoyed cinema at its very best from a very young age."

He went on to say, "For me, cinema has always been about watching it together with people who love it just as much as I do. And in Hyderabad, that experience has a special place at RTC X Roads. I would love to visit a theatre at RTC X Roads for #TheParadise premiere show (23rd Sept) and experience the film with our audience, the very people we made it for."

Nani said that he believed the ultimate satisfaction of making a film lay in sitting among the audience and experiencing their response to it.

"We will, follow all the necessary protocols and safety guidelines in place. That will be our priority," he reassured the authorities and ended the post saying, "I hope you will kindly consider my request. Thank you."

The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Nani, who plays the lead the film, had recently confessed that the film was the most tiring of his career.

During an interaction with the media ahead of the film's release on September 24, Nani had said, "The Paradise is the most tiring film of my career, both physically and mentally. If there has been a film for which I have worked very hard in these 18 years of my film career, it is 'The Paradise'."

The actor had also set the record straight with regard to media reports that had claimed that the film had underwater sequences.

He said, "There are various news reports about the movie on social media. There is no underwater sequence in it. There is also no fight with a 1000 people as is being claimed. This is a genuine story and there are a lot of action blocks. There are scenes that will give audiences a good high. The audience will feel the emotion in the violence."