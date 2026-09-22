New Crypto: Alphapepe Presale Nears 12,000 Holders As Ethereum Price Prediction Points To $8,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto attention is turning toward AlphaPepe as the presale closes in on 12,000 holders before its first public-market cycle. More than 100 holders are joining daily, while $ALPE is still available at $0.0308 before the AlphaSwap DEX launch in Q1 2027.









The milestone comes as Ethereum price prediction headlines point toward $8,000 after fresh institutional accumulation strengthened the ETH story. Ethereum has already delivered one of its strongest quarters of 2026, but AlphaPepe buyers are looking much earlier in the cycle.

AlphaPepe has now raised more than $2.75 million, with holder growth accelerating as AlphaSwap expands from AI DEX access into AI-powered Auto-Trade.

AlphaPepe Nears 12,000 Holders Before Public Trading

AlphaPepe is now approaching 12,000 holders, with more than 100 new holders reportedly joining every day.

That growth matters because $ALPE has not entered public price discovery yet. The community is expanding while the token remains in presale, giving buyers access before its first DEX trading cycle begins.

Previous presale stages sold out quickly, and the current price has reached $0.0308. Instead of waiting for a chart to start moving, nearly 12,000 holders are already positioned around the AlphaPepe ecosystem.

The $2.75 million+ raised provides another proof point behind that demand, but the bigger story is how quickly the buyer base continues to expand.

AlphaSwap Auto-Trade Gives Holders a Reason to Join Early

The holder growth is arriving as AlphaPepe pushes deeper into AI trading utility.

Registration for AlphaSwap Auto-Trade is already live for eligible $ALPE holders, giving the community access ahead of the beta. The system integrates Claude Fable 5.1 and will allow users to configure their own trading rules.

This makes the AlphaPepe pitch much easier for retail to understand. AlphaSwap is not simply adding an AI label to another DEX. The platform is building AI into how users discover opportunities, prepare trades and automate trading rules.

$ALPE also has a direct role inside that ecosystem, with the token used as credits for AI and Auto-Trade functionality.

That turns growing holder numbers into something bigger than meme coin hype. AlphaPepe is building a user base around a platform where the native token has a reason to be used.

Bonus Drop Enters Its Final September 25 Window

AlphaPepe is also entering the final days of its Bonus Drop campaign, which ends September 25. Every Bonus Drop wins, with buyers able to receive +10%, +30%, +50%, +100% or +200% extra ALPE on a qualifying purchase. More than 500 buyers have already participated. Once activated, the reward remains active for 48 hours and applies to every qualifying buy during that window. Previous purchase activity also improves the odds of receiving one of the larger multipliers.

With the deadline now fixed, buyers who were waiting no longer have an open-ended promotion. September 25 closes the window.

AlphaPepe Heads Toward Its First Public-Market Cycle

AlphaPepe's presale closes and the AlphaSwap DEX launches in Q1 2027.

That means the project is still before its first public-market cycle, while the holder base is already nearing 12,000 and Auto-Trade registration is live.

The current $0.0308 price gives buyers access before DEX price discovery starts. The listing price begins from $0.08, creating a clear next pricing milestone as AlphaPepe moves toward launch.

For retail searching for a new crypto before the wider market gets access, that early-stage setup is becoming the main attraction.

Ethereum Price Prediction Points to $8,000

Ethereum price prediction headlines are heating up after another major institutional ETH purchase.

Bitmine added 27,562 ETH worth roughly $75 million last week, lifting its holdings to almost 5.98 million ETH. The company now controls close to 4.9% of Ethereum's circulating supply, while around 5 million ETH from its treasury is already staked.

Ethereum has also climbed roughly 76% since the end of June, putting ETH firmly back into the institutional spotlight. Tokenization, staking income and growing blockchain use by financial firms are adding new fuel to the long-term Ethereum story.

That makes $8,000 one of the aggressive targets retail traders are watching if institutional accumulation continues into the final quarter of 2026. Ethereum is already a global public-market asset. AlphaPepe sits at the opposite end of the cycle, with nearly 12,000 holders positioned before its first DEX price-discovery phase.

AlphaPepe Turns Holder Growth Into a Platform Story

AlphaPepe is approaching 12,000 holders while AlphaSwap Auto-Trade registration is already live and $ALPE is gaining a direct role as AI trading credits.

That combination gives the holder milestone more weight. Retail is not only joining for the meme narrative. Buyers are entering before a live AI DEX ecosystem expands into automated trading and before $ALPE reaches its first public market.

Ethereum traders may be watching the road toward $8,000. AlphaPepe buyers are watching nearly 12,000 holders arrive before the first chart even begins.

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction?

Ethereum price prediction points toward $8,000 in a strong institutional cycle as treasury accumulation, staking, tokenization and wider Ethereum adoption continue building.

How to buy AlphaPepe ($ALPE)?

To buy AlphaPepe ($ALPE), visit the official presale website, connect a supported wallet, choose BNB, ETH or USDT, and complete the purchase through the presale page.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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