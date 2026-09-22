Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Etfs Attract $998.95M As Apeing Enters Stage 5 Of New Crypto Presale After Raising $102K+

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeing's new crypto presale has entered the fifth stage of its token presale, named Dip Devourers, with the $APEING price set at $0.00055. The project has reported more than $102K raised, over 380 holders, more than 465 million tokens sold, and 200,667,450 tokens burnt. Apeing has outlined 33 stages for the presale, with each phase assigned a separate token price.









The latest development comes as Bitcoin remains a focus of Crypto News Today after briefly climbing above $87,000. Bitcoin traded around $85,400 at 3:00 a.m. ET Tuesday after reaching approximately $87,300, its highest level since January 2026. The move came alongside nearly $1 billion in daily net inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, highlighting renewed activity across different parts of the cryptocurrency market, from a staged token presale to institutional Bitcoin demand.

Apeing Moves Into Stage 5 of Its 33-Stage Presale

Apeing's new crypto presale Stage 5 phase, Dip Devourers, follows the previous Banana Hoarders stage. The Apeing price has moved from $0.0005 in Stage 4 to $0.00055 in Stage 5, according to the project's published presale structure. The project has outlined a total of 33 stages, with pricing changing according to the designated phase.









The project currently reports more than $102K in funds raised and more than 465 million tokens sold. Its reported holder count has also passed 380. Apeing has separately reported the burning of 200,667,450 tokens. These figures provide the latest publicly stated measurements for the project's ongoing new crypto presale.

Stage 5 Price Changes Following the Banana Hoarders Phase

The transition to Stage 5 establishes a new price within Apeing's presale schedule. The previous Banana Hoarders phase listed $APEING at $0.0005, while the current Dip Devourers phase uses a price of $0.00055. The project has assigned individual names and prices to its different presale stages.

Apeing has stated a $0.01 listing price for the token. Based on the difference between the Stage 5 price and that stated listing figure, the project identifies a potential ROI of 1,718%. The listing figure and ROI calculation are project-stated metrics rather than reported market prices.

Apeing Reports Token Allocation and Community Features

Apeing is an Ethereum ERC-20 token with a stated fixed supply of 16.75 billion $APEING. According to the project's token allocation, 40% of the supply is designated for the presale, 10% for liquidity, 30% for staking, and 1% for the team. The project states that the liquidity allocation is locked for 18 months.

The team allocation is described as subject to a one-year lock followed by six months of vesting. Apeing also lists Ape Wars and the Ape Referral League among its project features. Under the stated referral structure, purchases of at least $25 activate a personal referral code, with the project saying buyers can receive 10% in additional tokens and referrers can receive a 10% reward.

From Wallet Connect to $APEING: How to Join the Presale

Joining the Apeing memecoin presale follows a straightforward process:

Visit the official Apeing presale website.Connect a compatible crypto wallet.Select the amount of $APEING to purchase.Complete the transaction using the supported payment method.Confirm the transaction in the connected wallet.Receive the corresponding $APEING allocation according to the active presale stage.Access staking or referral features where applicable.Keep the wallet connected to monitor the presale allocation and future project updates.

Strategy's Bitcoin Holdings Cross $73.56 Billion

Bitcoin's latest move has added a new institutional-demand angle to the market. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $998.95 million in net inflows, their largest single-day inflow since October 6, 2025, when the funds attracted $1.2 billion. Bitcoin briefly climbed to approximately $87,300 its highest level since January 2026, before trading around $85,400 at 3:00 a.m. ET Tuesday.

BlackRock's IBIT ETF inflows were $381.4 million, followed by Ark & 21Shares' ARKB with $289.1 million and Fidelity's FBTC with $238.8 million. Funds from Grayscale, Bitwise, and Morgan Stanley also recorded positive flows. Spot Ethereum ETFs meanwhile attracted $269.98 million in net inflows, their largest single-day inflow since October 7, 2025.

The latest ETF activity coincided with Bitcoin's move above key technical levels. Analysts cited renewed risk appetite, strong spot ETF demand, short covering, and institutional allocation as factors behind the move. Bitcoin had cleared the $82,000 level that had previously capped the market, with the breakout potentially bringing systematic strategies back into the market.

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Add to Renewed Market Activity

Recently, nearly $1 billion in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows represented a significant increase in daily institutional demand. Research cited in the report linked the move to a combination of renewed risk appetite, strong spot ETF demand, and short covering after Bitcoin broke above key technical levels.

Crypto liquidations also accelerated during the move. CoinGlass data showed approximately $1.06 billion in crypto liquidations over the preceding 24 hours, including $844 million in short positions. The liquidation activity added another source of momentum to Bitcoin's advance.

Market analysts also pointed to broader macroeconomic developments, including lower oil prices and easing Treasury yields. The upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was also cited as a factor that traders were monitoring in relation to the broader risk environment.

Bitcoin Price Provides Context for Strategy's Treasury Value

Bitcoin was trading around $85,400 at 3:00 a.m. ET Tuesday after briefly reaching approximately $87,300. The latest move followed the break above the $82,000 level and coincided with the strongest U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF inflow since October 2025.

Market participants were watching whether BTC could hold above $85,000, with continued spot ETF inflows viewed as an indicator of underlying demand. Positive funding and elevated open interest also pointed to renewed long exposure, while continued short liquidations and persistent spot demand remained part of the market's current setup.

Strategy's previously reported 846,000 BTC holdings remain a major corporate Bitcoin treasury position. At the earlier reported Bitcoin price of $86,952.71, those holdings were valued at more than $73.56 billion. The company's large BTC position means changes in Bitcoin's market price can materially affect the reported market value of its treasury.









Conclusion: Apeing Stage 5 Coincides With Renewed Bitcoin Treasury Coverage

Apeing's move into Stage 5 represents the latest phase of its announced 33-stage token presale. The project has reported its current price, sales figures, holder count, token burns, allocation structure, and stated listing price as part of its ongoing project updates. The memecoin presale remains at the Dip Devourers stage following the completion of Banana Hoarders.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, has generated renewed market activity after briefly moving above $87,000. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $998.95 million in net inflows, the largest single-day inflow since October 2025, while Bitcoin reached approximately $87,300 before trading around $85,400. Strategy's previously reported 846,000 BTC holdings remain valued at more than $73.56 billion at the earlier reported price of $86,952.71. For Crypto News Today coverage, the developments provide separate examples of activity involving a new crypto presale and renewed institutional demand for Bitcoin.









For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs About New Crypto Presales

What is a new crypto presale?

A new crypto presale is an early token sale where a cryptocurrency project distributes tokens through defined stages before a planned public listing or launch.

How does a new crypto presale work?

A new crypto presale typically divides token distribution into stages, with projects assigning specific prices, allocations, purchase methods, and other terms to each phase.

What information should readers check about a new crypto presale?

Readers can examine a project's stated tokenomics, presale structure, pricing, supply allocation, purchase process, reported sales, roadmap, and planned listing information before participating.

What stage is Apeing currently in?

Apeing is currently in Stage 5, named Dip Devourers, with the project reporting more than $102K raised and over 465 million tokens sold.

What price has Apeing stated for its listing?

Apeing has stated a $0.01 listing price for $APEING, compared with the Stage 5 presale price of $0.00055 and its stated 1,718% potential ROI.

Contact details:

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