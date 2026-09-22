Nobel Laureates And AI Leaders To Explore Scientific Discovery In Singapore

Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit

Open to the public, the 5–6 October forum connects Nobel laureates, university professors and AI leaders, with NTU and SMU as daily co-hosts.

- Kamala Zhu, Founder of Symbiosis ScienceSINGAPORE, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nobel laureates and AI leaders will gather in Singapore on 5–6 October 2026 for the Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit, exploring how artificial intelligence can change scientific research and open new paths to discovery. The two-day forum will connect researchers, university professors, technology leaders and investors around the scientific questions, tools and partnerships needed to advance that work.The event is organised by Symbiosis Science and Laureates City Holdings Limited, with Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings as Host. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) is Co-Host for the 5 October forum, and Singapore Management University (SMU) is Co-Host for the 6 October forum.“We created Nobel Heroes & AI4SCI Summit because AI is changing not only the speed of research, but also how scientific questions are explored and how ideas move towards discovery. Singapore was a deliberate choice: it brings together world-class universities, global technology companies, capital and an international outlook in one place. We want the summit to become a bridge-from Nobel-level scientific insight to the next generation of researchers, and from promising ideas to collaborations that can create real-world progress,” said Kamala Zhu, Founder of Symbiosis Science.The announced Nobel laureate line-up includes Sir Konstantin Novoselov, Sir Christopher Pissarides, Benjamin List, Omar M. Yaghi and Fred Ramsdell. Their work spans physics, economic sciences, chemistry and physiology or medicine, bringing different perspectives to the relationship between discovery, technology and society.AI for Science is the programme's central theme. The discussion will connect the possibilities of machine intelligence with the demands of scientific research: asking useful questions, building models, designing experiments and assessing evidence. It will also explore how new research approaches relate to health, materials, economic change and the future of work.These questions give the gathering a focus beyond the speed of computation. A model can suggest a promising direction, but scientists must still determine what to investigate and how to establish whether a result holds. The summit brings the experience of researchers who have opened new fields into conversation with people developing AI systems and applications.The two university Co-Hosts place Singapore's academic community within that exchange. The wider programme is designed to connect established researchers with emerging scientific talent, creating opportunities to consider how the next generation will learn, collaborate and conduct research as AI becomes part of scientific practice.The summit is one of Symbiosis Science's flagship initiatives. The institution's wider focus spans AI for Science, human and machine intelligence, mathematics, computing, life science, materials and energy. Its activities include scientific convenings, institutional collaboration and public engagement, alongside the development of long-term scientific networks across disciplines and generations.Through Symbiosis Rising Minds, the institution aims to identify and support exceptional young scientists through important scientific questions, mentorship and long-term research support. This complements the summit's emphasis on connecting scientific experience with the next generation of researchers.The Singapore setting also connects the forum with audiences beyond academia. The wider 5–11 October programme includes a public Nobel Laureates Portrait Exhibition at Gardens by the Bay, alongside invitation-only exchanges among science, technology and investment communities. This combination brings scientific discussion into the city's university, business and cultural settings.The forum is open to the public. Programme and registration information are available through the official website.Organisation informationHost: Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings.Organisers: Symbiosis Science; Laureates City Holdings Limited.Supporting Partners: Advaita Lab; HER SYMBIOSIS; Birch Sound.About Symbiosis ScienceA global scientific institution and community connecting great minds, important scientific questions, future intelligence and the next generation of scientists. We bring together Nobel Laureates, Turing Award and Fields Medal recipients, world-leading researchers, AI pioneers, universities, research institutions, technology leaders and global organizations to advance discoveries that matter to humanity.About Laureates City Holdings LimitedAn innovation platform that connects 107 global scientific award laureates and top young scientists with international research institutions, driving high impact scientific IP and accelerating global R&D and project commercialization in China.About Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate MeetingsWith a rich history spanning over seven decades, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings have long fostered cross-generational, cross-cultural, and interdisciplinary scientific exchange and intellectual mentorship between Nobel Laureates and young scientists worldwide.

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