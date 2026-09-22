Ram Pothineni's #Rapo23 Unit Wraps Up Second Schedule With Massive Night Action Sequence!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) The unit of #Rapo23, which will mark the directorial debut of Telugu star Ram Pothineni, has now wrapped up the second schedule of the film with a massive night action sequence, which the makers claim will be a never-before-seen visual spectacle.

Sources close to the unit claimed that the latest schedule featured a high-intensity night action sequence mounted across a massive one-kilometre stretch. The entire stretch was illuminated with lights, creating a visually striking canvas that perfectly complemented the film's distinctive neo-noir world.

Action choreographer Kevin Master designed the intense sequence, while National Award-winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Tirru) captured the visuals, the sources added.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently welcomed actress Samyuktha on board the unit of their film.

Taking to its social media timelines to welcome the actress onboard the unit on the occasion of her birthday on Friday, production house Rapo Cinematics had said, "The world of #RAPO23 welcomes its newest addition. Happy Birthday, @iamsamyuktha_ and Welcome on board! Written & Directed by #RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni.A @rapocinematics Production. Energetic Star @ram_pothineni. @samcsmusic @dop_tirru #ASPrakash @peterheinoffl."

For the unaware, the unit had begun its Pondicherry schedule last month. Sources close to the unit had then informed that Ram Pothineni's ambitious project, tentatively being referred to as #RAPO23, was progressing at a brisk pace.

Sources had disclosed that the unit had plans to shoot a visually appealing song choreographed by popular dance master Brinda in the scenic locations of Pondicherry.

Sources had also added that the unit was looking to shoot several high-voltage action episodes.

Telugu star Ram Pothineni had shot for 24 hours at a stretch on the outskirts of Pondicherry for the film, sources had claimed and pointed out that what made the effort commendable was that he was not just directing the film but was also playing the lead in it.

A massive setup was mounted in Pondicherry for the schedule, which continued for nearly nine days. Sources had said that Ram had been pushing himself vigorously as an actor while simultaneously overseeing every aspect of the film as its director.

The film is being produced by Krishna Pothineni under the Rapo Cinematics banner on a lavish scale.

Conceived by Ram himself, #RAPO23 is touted to be a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world. The film, which was formally announced on the occasion of the actor's birthday, will have Ram Pothineni playing a character called Veera in it.

National-Award winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Thirru) is the cameraman for this film, which will have music by Sam C S. A S Prakash is creating impressive sets that will enhance the film's scale and visual appeal.

-- IANS

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