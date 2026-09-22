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TDG Ventures Launches TDG AI: AI For Designers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, September 22, 2026 - TDG Ventures, the technology arm of award-winning international interior design firm The Designers Group (TDG), today announced the launch of TDG AI: AI for Designers, an online course created to help designers use AI in their everyday design work. The course went live on September 17, 2026, and is now open for enrollment at thedesignersgroup/ai-course.
As AI tools spread quickly across the design industry, many designers are asking the same question: where do I even start? TDG AI was created to answer that question. The course was first developed to train TDG's own designers and follows the same workflow the firm uses on projects across its studios in New York, Miami, Toronto and Los Angeles. Because it comes from a working design studio rather than a software company, the course is grounded in how designers actually work. Its central message is simple: AI supports designers, it does not replace them.
"AI is reshaping how we design, and I believe every designer deserves to lead that change rather than be left behind by it," said Blima Ehrentreu, Founder and CEO of The Designers Group. "We created TDG AI to put powerful, accessible tools directly in your hands."
The self-paced course focuses on free, widely available AI tools and teaches designers to use them with structure and sound judgment. It introduces TDG's own prompt framework for turning design intent into clear instructions, explains where AI adds value and where it should not be used, and covers ownership and client protection so designers can work with AI responsibly.
TDG AI is open to interior designers, architects, design students, studio owners and design teams. No prior AI experience is required.
Course link:
About The Designers Group
The Designers Group is an award-winning international interior design firm with studios in New York, Miami, Toronto and Los Angeles. Founded by Blima Ehrentreu, TDG has completed more than 300 projects across senior living, healthcare, workplace, hospitality, multifamily, residential, institutional and retail sectors. The firm is known for bringing technology into design, including its proprietary AI platform, TDG Intelligence. Through TDG Ventures, its technology arm, the firm develops tools and learning programs that help the design industry adopt new technology. Learn more at thedesignersgroup.
As AI tools spread quickly across the design industry, many designers are asking the same question: where do I even start? TDG AI was created to answer that question. The course was first developed to train TDG's own designers and follows the same workflow the firm uses on projects across its studios in New York, Miami, Toronto and Los Angeles. Because it comes from a working design studio rather than a software company, the course is grounded in how designers actually work. Its central message is simple: AI supports designers, it does not replace them.
"AI is reshaping how we design, and I believe every designer deserves to lead that change rather than be left behind by it," said Blima Ehrentreu, Founder and CEO of The Designers Group. "We created TDG AI to put powerful, accessible tools directly in your hands."
The self-paced course focuses on free, widely available AI tools and teaches designers to use them with structure and sound judgment. It introduces TDG's own prompt framework for turning design intent into clear instructions, explains where AI adds value and where it should not be used, and covers ownership and client protection so designers can work with AI responsibly.
TDG AI is open to interior designers, architects, design students, studio owners and design teams. No prior AI experience is required.
Course link:
About The Designers Group
The Designers Group is an award-winning international interior design firm with studios in New York, Miami, Toronto and Los Angeles. Founded by Blima Ehrentreu, TDG has completed more than 300 projects across senior living, healthcare, workplace, hospitality, multifamily, residential, institutional and retail sectors. The firm is known for bringing technology into design, including its proprietary AI platform, TDG Intelligence. Through TDG Ventures, its technology arm, the firm develops tools and learning programs that help the design industry adopt new technology. Learn more at thedesignersgroup.
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