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Captain Alpine Outdoors Announces Expansion Of Himalayan Trekking Operations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Karnal, India, September 19, 2026 - Captain Alpine Outdoors, a Himalayan trekking and mountaineering company based in Karnal, Haryana, announced the expansion of its expedition operations across multiple Himalayan regions. The company said it aims to support domestic and international trekkers through structured planning, trained leadership and established safety procedures.
Founded by expedition leader Sandeep Kumar, Captain Alpine Outdoors organizes guided trekking and climbing expeditions across the Indian Himalayas. According to the company, each expedition follows a four-stage operational process consisting of planning, preparation, execution and post-expedition support. This includes route assessments, weather monitoring, logistics planning, equipment checks, team briefings and acclimatization planning before departure.
Sandeep Kumar has more than 11 years of experience leading trekking and mountaineering expeditions in the Indian Himalayas. The company stated that this experience informs its operational planning and field management during expeditions.
Captain Alpine Outdoors also operates expeditions beyond widely visited trekking routes, including high-altitude treks, technical climbs and wildlife-focused expeditions such as the Spiti Snow Leopard Expedition.
"We completed the Kang Yatse 2 Trek with Sandeep, and when two members of our team became ill, he coordinated their evacuation efficiently while ensuring the expedition continued safely," said Dirk Bakker, a Netherlands-based business executive who participated in one of the company's expeditions.
Saylee Mohan, a participant from Malaysia, described her experience on the Kedartal Trek, stating that the expedition team maintained safety procedures throughout challenging sections of the route.
"Captain Alpine was established with the objective of delivering professionally managed Himalayan expeditions supported by planning, trained leadership and safety-focused operations," said Sandeep Kumar, founder of Captain Alpine Outdoors.
The company said it is also expanding collaborations with international adventure travel businesses seeking operational support for trekking and mountaineering expeditions in India.
About Captain Alpine Outdoors
Captain Alpine Outdoors Pvt. Ltd. is a Karnal, Haryana-based trekking and mountaineering company founded by expedition leader Sandeep Kumar. The company organizes guided expeditions across the Indian Himalayas and works with domestic and international travelers and adventure travel partners.
Founded by expedition leader Sandeep Kumar, Captain Alpine Outdoors organizes guided trekking and climbing expeditions across the Indian Himalayas. According to the company, each expedition follows a four-stage operational process consisting of planning, preparation, execution and post-expedition support. This includes route assessments, weather monitoring, logistics planning, equipment checks, team briefings and acclimatization planning before departure.
Sandeep Kumar has more than 11 years of experience leading trekking and mountaineering expeditions in the Indian Himalayas. The company stated that this experience informs its operational planning and field management during expeditions.
Captain Alpine Outdoors also operates expeditions beyond widely visited trekking routes, including high-altitude treks, technical climbs and wildlife-focused expeditions such as the Spiti Snow Leopard Expedition.
"We completed the Kang Yatse 2 Trek with Sandeep, and when two members of our team became ill, he coordinated their evacuation efficiently while ensuring the expedition continued safely," said Dirk Bakker, a Netherlands-based business executive who participated in one of the company's expeditions.
Saylee Mohan, a participant from Malaysia, described her experience on the Kedartal Trek, stating that the expedition team maintained safety procedures throughout challenging sections of the route.
"Captain Alpine was established with the objective of delivering professionally managed Himalayan expeditions supported by planning, trained leadership and safety-focused operations," said Sandeep Kumar, founder of Captain Alpine Outdoors.
The company said it is also expanding collaborations with international adventure travel businesses seeking operational support for trekking and mountaineering expeditions in India.
About Captain Alpine Outdoors
Captain Alpine Outdoors Pvt. Ltd. is a Karnal, Haryana-based trekking and mountaineering company founded by expedition leader Sandeep Kumar. The company organizes guided expeditions across the Indian Himalayas and works with domestic and international travelers and adventure travel partners.
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