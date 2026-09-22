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Galaxyonknowledge Launches Comprehensive Free Ethical Hacking Course Series On Youtube
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) GalaxyonKnowledge is excited to announce the release of its complete Ethical Hacking Course Series, now freely available on its YouTube channel. This groundbreaking initiative democratizes cybersecurity education, making professional-level hacking skills accessible to learners worldwide at no cost.
The series comprises five specialized courses designed to equip aspiring ethical hackers with practical, real-world skills in just 4 hours, 21 minutes, and 21 seconds of streamlined instruction. Each course is meticulously organized into 100 chapters, allowing learners to progress at their own pace while maintaining focused, digestible learning segments.
Five Comprehensive Courses Included:
Course 1: Fedora Linux From Scratch – Master the foundational operating system preferred by cybersecurity professionals, building expertise in Linux environments essential for all hacking disciplines.
Course 2: Web Hacking for Beginners – Learn to identify and exploit web vulnerabilities, understanding attack vectors and defense mechanisms that protect online platforms.
Course 3: WiFi Hacking for Beginners – Discover wireless network security principles and ethical penetration testing techniques for securing WiFi infrastructures.
Course 4: WiFi Hacking Using Evil Twin Attacks and Captive Portals – Advance your wireless security knowledge through practical applications and sophisticated hacking methodologies.
Course 5: Social Engineering Masterclass – Understand the human element of cybersecurity, learning how attackers exploit psychology and trust to gain unauthorized access.
Why Choose GalaxyonKnowledge?
This completely free course series removes financial barriers to cybersecurity education, enabling aspiring professionals to develop in-demand skills without expensive training programs. The condensed 4-hour format respects learners' time while delivering comprehensive, actionable knowledge.
By emphasizing ethical hacking principles throughout, GalaxyonKnowledge ensures students understand both offensive and defensive security perspectives, preparing them for legitimate careers in cybersecurity, penetration testing, and IT security roles.
The YouTube platform provides unparalleled accessibility, allowing learners worldwide to access professional-grade cybersecurity education whenever and wherever they choose.
Getting Started
All courses are immediately available on the GalaxyonKnowledge YouTube channel. Whether you're a complete beginner or seeking to expand existing IT knowledge, this series provides the ethical hacking foundation needed to launch a rewarding cybersecurity career.
About GalaxyonKnowledge:
GalaxyonKnowledge is dedicated to democratizing cybersecurity education through free, high-quality ethical hacking courses. The platform empowers individuals to develop professional hacking skills responsibly and legally.
The series comprises five specialized courses designed to equip aspiring ethical hackers with practical, real-world skills in just 4 hours, 21 minutes, and 21 seconds of streamlined instruction. Each course is meticulously organized into 100 chapters, allowing learners to progress at their own pace while maintaining focused, digestible learning segments.
Five Comprehensive Courses Included:
Course 1: Fedora Linux From Scratch – Master the foundational operating system preferred by cybersecurity professionals, building expertise in Linux environments essential for all hacking disciplines.
Course 2: Web Hacking for Beginners – Learn to identify and exploit web vulnerabilities, understanding attack vectors and defense mechanisms that protect online platforms.
Course 3: WiFi Hacking for Beginners – Discover wireless network security principles and ethical penetration testing techniques for securing WiFi infrastructures.
Course 4: WiFi Hacking Using Evil Twin Attacks and Captive Portals – Advance your wireless security knowledge through practical applications and sophisticated hacking methodologies.
Course 5: Social Engineering Masterclass – Understand the human element of cybersecurity, learning how attackers exploit psychology and trust to gain unauthorized access.
Why Choose GalaxyonKnowledge?
This completely free course series removes financial barriers to cybersecurity education, enabling aspiring professionals to develop in-demand skills without expensive training programs. The condensed 4-hour format respects learners' time while delivering comprehensive, actionable knowledge.
By emphasizing ethical hacking principles throughout, GalaxyonKnowledge ensures students understand both offensive and defensive security perspectives, preparing them for legitimate careers in cybersecurity, penetration testing, and IT security roles.
The YouTube platform provides unparalleled accessibility, allowing learners worldwide to access professional-grade cybersecurity education whenever and wherever they choose.
Getting Started
All courses are immediately available on the GalaxyonKnowledge YouTube channel. Whether you're a complete beginner or seeking to expand existing IT knowledge, this series provides the ethical hacking foundation needed to launch a rewarding cybersecurity career.
About GalaxyonKnowledge:
GalaxyonKnowledge is dedicated to democratizing cybersecurity education through free, high-quality ethical hacking courses. The platform empowers individuals to develop professional hacking skills responsibly and legally.
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