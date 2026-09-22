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Corover.Ai And Tech Mahindra Partner To Accelerate India-Origin AI Solutions For Global Markets
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 22nd September 2026: CoRover, a pioneer in conversational and generative AI, announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation and technology consulting solutions to enterprises across industries, to empower organizations and governments adopt AI solutions aligned with their operational, contextual, and sovereignty requirements. The partnership will focus on translating India-built AI capabilities into deployable solutions across sovereign AI, enterprise AI, agentic AI, and digital public infrastructure.
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing indigenous AI innovation through co-creation and real-world application. By combining their respective platforms, technologies, and expertise, CoRover and Tech Mahindra aim to develop solutions that can address local requirements while creating relevance for customers globally.
The collaboration brings together CoRover's BharatGPT platform and Tech Mahindra's Project Indus and TechM Orion platform to strengthen sovereign, citizen-centric, public sector, and enterprise AI capabilities rooted in local context, language, and operational requirements. Drawing on successful AI initiatives in India, the two organizations will work together to extend these capabilities across industries and geographies, while exploring opportunities in public institutions, citizen services, and enterprise transformation.
“This partnership gives us an opportunity to combine our AI platforms with Tech Mahindra's technology, engineering depth, and execution capabilities,” said, Ankush Sabharwal, Co-Founder and CEO, CoRover.“Together, we can turn our innovation into practical solutions that respond to local requirements and also carry relevance for customers across global markets.”
"India has demonstrated its ability to create meaningful AI innovation. The next opportunity is to translate that innovation into solutions that can be adopted at scale by enterprises, governments, and institutions. Through this partnership, we are bringing together indigenous AI platforms, engineering expertise, and global market reach to create capabilities that are rooted in local context while addressing opportunities across international markets. Our shared ambition is to help accelerate the journey of India-origin AI from innovation to widespread adoption." said, Nikhil Malhotra, Chief AI & Innovation Officer, Tech Mahindra.
About CoRover
CoRover AI is a Human-Centric Conversational Agentic AI Platform delivering Full-Stack Enterprise AI and Full-Stack Sovereign AI solutions. CoRover offers BharatGPT foundational models, pre-integrated LLMs, and custom AI models tailored to sector, data and compliance needs.
Its proprietary 4-Layer Composite AI Architecture is built for Accuracy, Explainability, Enterprise-Grade Security and Cost-Efficiency. The platform is Multi-lingual, Multi-modal, Multi-channel and
Multi-model, with VideoBot, VoiceBot and ChatBot with enterprise guardrails
CoRover enables secure, compliant and scalable AI deployment on Edge, On-Prem, Cloud or Hybrid with value-based pricing. CoRover owns deployment, adoption and outcomes - enabling organizations to build AI agents just by speaking, with no coding needed, and deliver new revenue, cost savings, superior customer experience and compliance.
About Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM, BSE: 532755) offers AI-powered technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing indigenous AI innovation through co-creation and real-world application. By combining their respective platforms, technologies, and expertise, CoRover and Tech Mahindra aim to develop solutions that can address local requirements while creating relevance for customers globally.
The collaboration brings together CoRover's BharatGPT platform and Tech Mahindra's Project Indus and TechM Orion platform to strengthen sovereign, citizen-centric, public sector, and enterprise AI capabilities rooted in local context, language, and operational requirements. Drawing on successful AI initiatives in India, the two organizations will work together to extend these capabilities across industries and geographies, while exploring opportunities in public institutions, citizen services, and enterprise transformation.
“This partnership gives us an opportunity to combine our AI platforms with Tech Mahindra's technology, engineering depth, and execution capabilities,” said, Ankush Sabharwal, Co-Founder and CEO, CoRover.“Together, we can turn our innovation into practical solutions that respond to local requirements and also carry relevance for customers across global markets.”
"India has demonstrated its ability to create meaningful AI innovation. The next opportunity is to translate that innovation into solutions that can be adopted at scale by enterprises, governments, and institutions. Through this partnership, we are bringing together indigenous AI platforms, engineering expertise, and global market reach to create capabilities that are rooted in local context while addressing opportunities across international markets. Our shared ambition is to help accelerate the journey of India-origin AI from innovation to widespread adoption." said, Nikhil Malhotra, Chief AI & Innovation Officer, Tech Mahindra.
About CoRover
CoRover AI is a Human-Centric Conversational Agentic AI Platform delivering Full-Stack Enterprise AI and Full-Stack Sovereign AI solutions. CoRover offers BharatGPT foundational models, pre-integrated LLMs, and custom AI models tailored to sector, data and compliance needs.
Its proprietary 4-Layer Composite AI Architecture is built for Accuracy, Explainability, Enterprise-Grade Security and Cost-Efficiency. The platform is Multi-lingual, Multi-modal, Multi-channel and
Multi-model, with VideoBot, VoiceBot and ChatBot with enterprise guardrails
CoRover enables secure, compliant and scalable AI deployment on Edge, On-Prem, Cloud or Hybrid with value-based pricing. CoRover owns deployment, adoption and outcomes - enabling organizations to build AI agents just by speaking, with no coding needed, and deliver new revenue, cost savings, superior customer experience and compliance.
About Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM, BSE: 532755) offers AI-powered technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 146,000+ professionals across 90 countries, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.
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