Thermal Management Systems Enhance Battery Performance And Safety In Electric Commercial Vehicles

1 Management System for Electric Commercial Vehicles

The Thermal Management System (TMS) for electric commercial vehicles is a high-power, integrated solution designed for platforms such as heavy-duty trucks and buses. It provides closed-loop temperature control for high-capacity battery packs, drive motors, motor inverters, high-voltage power electronics, and the vehicle cabin.

Utilizing a multi-circuit liquid cooling architecture, the system meets heat dissipation demands during sustained full-load hill climbing, long-distance driving, and high-power fast charging. It also performs battery preheating in low-temperature environments, maintaining the battery pack within the optimal operating range of 25°C to 40°C, minimizing temperature differentials across cells, and mitigating the risk of thermal runaway.

Key components include high-flow electronic water pumps, plate heat exchangers, electronic expansion valves, multi-way thermal control valves, radiators, and heat pump circuits. The system intelligently distributes heat, recovering waste heat from motors and power electronics to preheat the battery and warm the cabin; this significantly reduces energy consumption from high-voltage PTC heater and alleviates winter range loss.

Developed for heavy-duty operating conditions, the system features robust vibration resistance, high reliability, and broad environmental adaptability. Its modular layout allows for compatibility with various commercial vehicle platforms.

2 Thermal Management System (BTMS)

The Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) is a core subsystem of new energy commercial vehicles, specifically developed for the high-capacity battery packs found in electric heavy-duty trucks and buses. Its primary function is to ensure the battery operates within a safe and efficient temperature range, even under the complex and demanding conditions typical of commercial vehicle operations.

Compared to passenger vehicles, commercial vehicle batteries face rigorous operating conditions, including prolonged full-load operation, continuous high-power fast charging, significant diurnal temperature fluctuations, and intense chassis vibrations. This BTMS utilizes a closed-loop liquid cooling and heating circulation architecture to provide active cooling during high-temperature driving and fast charging, as well as active preheating in low-temperature environments.

The system precisely maintains the battery temperature within the optimal 25°C–40°C range, significantly reducing the maximum temperature differential within the battery pack, mitigating the degradation of cell consistency, and effectively preventing safety risks associated with thermal runaway. Through intelligent temperature monitoring and dynamic flow rate adjustment strategies, the system adapts to varying driving loads and ambient temperatures, ensuring stable battery charge and discharge performance across all seasons.

By employing high-precision temperature uniformity control and thermal balance management, the BTMS effectively reduces battery capacity degradation, extends cycle life, and improves fast-charging efficiency, thereby comprehensively enhancing the safety of electric commercial vehicles and the operational stability of fleets.

About Us

Hebei Nanfeng Automobile Equipment Group Co,, Ltd. is a high-tech group company specializing in the production of Automobile Heating Systems and Vehicle Air-condition System.