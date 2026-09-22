Andrew S. Dutil Expands Focus On Project Controls Through Independent Consulting

MENAFN - GetNews) West Palm Beach civil engineer and PMP draws on years of experience in scheduling, contract administration, estimating, and complex infrastructure projects.

West Palm Beach, FL - September 22, 2026 - Andrew S. Dutil, a civil engineer and Project Management Professional based in West Palm Beach, Florida, is continuing to build his independent consulting work around project controls, scheduling, estimating, contract administration, and claims support.

Dutil began working as an independent consultant in late 2025 after a career that included more than a decade with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. His current work supports clients with project scheduling, earned value analysis, estimating, contract review, reporting, and project or program closeout.

The move brings together several areas that have been central to his career.

“Project controls are really about understanding how the different parts of a project affect one another,” Dutil said.“A schedule issue can influence cost, contracts, staffing, and ultimately completion. The earlier you recognize those connections, the more options you have.”

Dutil's professional background spans commercial construction, program scheduling, civil engineering, cost estimating, claims analysis, and contract administration. Early in his career, he worked as a project scheduler with Kraft Construction, where he developed proposal and baseline schedules, tracked project progress, and helped create recovery plans when delays occurred.

He later worked with MOCA Systems as a program scheduler supporting the Guam Program Management Office. That role required maintaining schedules across 15 business areas connected to large infrastructure projects.

In 2011, Dutil joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During his tenure, he held positions including Contract Administrator and Quality Assurance Representative, Claims & Scheduling Manager, Cost Estimator and Civil Engineer, and Civil Engineer and Contract Administrator.

His work took him from Florida to Wiesbaden, Germany, where he served as a technical resource on contract modifications, requests for equitable adjustment, claims, and project schedules throughout Europe. He worked with teams across engineering, construction, contracting, project management, and legal functions.

One experience Dutil identifies as particularly important was negotiating large, unexpected change orders while working to limit their effect on overall project completion.

“Unexpected changes are part of complex projects,” he said.“The challenge is understanding the issue, bringing the right people into the discussion, and finding a path forward that keeps the larger objective in view.”

After returning to Florida, Dutil supported large-scale civil works projects involving pump stations, canals, dikes, and cutoff wall construction. His responsibilities included contractor payment reviews, contract modifications, schedule analysis, funding coordination, and support for claims and requests for equitable adjustment.

Dutil believes technical knowledge is only part of successful project delivery. He points to experience and the ability to recognize potential problems early as equally important qualities.

He defines success as“the ability to bring people together to accomplish goals which otherwise could not be reached.”

His professional background is supported by a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies and a Master of Architecture from Norwich University, where he graduated cum laude with both degrees. He also holds the Project Management Professional credential and has completed training in contracting, facilities engineering, and workplace safety.

Dutil is a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom II and a graduate with honors of the U.S. Army Officers Basic Course. His professional recognitions include the Civilian Service Achievement Medal, Hero of the District-Europe, multiple U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performance awards, and the 2024 Golden Hardhat.

As he continues his independent consulting work, Dutil says the same principles that guided his earlier career remain central to his approach.

“Hard work and perseverance have carried me through a lot of different roles and challenges,” he said.“The work changes, but the importance of preparation, communication, and following through does not.”

About Andrew S. Dutil

Andrew S. Dutil is a civil engineer, Project Management Professional, and independent consultant based in West Palm Beach, Florida. His work focuses on project controls, scheduling, estimating, contract administration, earned value analysis, claims support, and project closeout. He previously spent more than a decade with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in roles involving civil works, cost engineering, scheduling, claims, and contract administration. Dutil holds a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies and a Master of Architecture from Norwich University, graduating cum laude with both degrees. He is also a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom II.