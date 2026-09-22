New York, NY - September 22, 2026 - Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massage of New York, continues to serve New York City residents seeking professional lymphatic drainage massage through a clinical, evidence-based approach that stands apart from standard spa treatments. With two Manhattan locations and a team of New York State-licensed massage therapists, the practice has become a go-to destination for clients recovering from surgery, managing chronic swelling, and supporting their immune health through targeted manual lymphatic drainage.

What Is Lymphatic Drainage Massage and Why Are New Yorkers Seeking It Out

Lymphatic drainage massage is a precise, hands-on therapy that stimulates the lymphatic system through gentle, rhythmic strokes applied to specific regions of the body. The lymphatic system is responsible for clearing metabolic waste, excess fluid, and immune byproducts from tissue. When it slows - due to surgery, illness, injury, or sedentary habits - fluid accumulates, causing swelling, heaviness, and sluggish recovery.

Manual lymphatic drainage, performed by a trained therapist, helps move this fluid through the lymph vessels and toward the lymph nodes where it can be processed and cleared. The technique is notably different from deep tissue or sports massage: pressure is light, intentional, and sequenced. The direction and order of strokes follow the anatomy of the lymphatic system, requiring specific clinical training to perform effectively.

Demand for this service has grown sharply in New York City, driven by increased awareness around post-surgical recovery - particularly following cosmetic procedures such as liposuction, tummy tucks, and BBL surgeries - as well as a broader interest in recovery-focused care among athletes and professionals navigating high-stress schedules.

Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massage: A Clinical Setting for Lymphatic Care in NYC

Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massage was founded by Beret Loncar with a clear purpose: to deliver results-oriented massage therapy grounded in orthopedic science, not spa aesthetics. The 34th Street clinic sits on the second floor of a door-manned medical building at the corner of 34th Street and Fifth Avenue, steps from the Empire State Building and Herald Square. The space houses four treatment rooms with a medically informed design, accepting HSA and FSA payments and providing insurance receipts.

Every therapist on the team holds a New York State massage therapy license and carries advanced training in orthopedic and clinical modalities. For anyone searching for lymphatic drainage massage NYC providers with genuine clinical credentials, Body Mechanics offers a structured intake and assessment before each session, allowing the therapist to understand the client's health history, the source and location of swelling, and whether post-surgical precautions apply. Sessions are adapted in real time based on the client's response to treatment.

"Our lymphatic drainage clients come to us with very specific needs - post-op recovery, persistent swelling, or immune support - and they need a therapist who understands the anatomy and knows how to sequence the work correctly," said Beret Loncar, owner and founder of Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massage. "We do not approach this as a relaxation service. It is clinical work, and we treat it accordingly. Every session is built around what that person's body actually needs, assessed before we begin."

Who Benefits from Lymphatic Drainage Massage at Body Mechanics NYC

The practice serves a wide cross-section of clients seeking lymphatic therapy in Manhattan, including:

Post-Surgical Recovery Clients: Individuals recovering from cosmetic surgery - liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, breast augmentation, or mastectomy - frequently require lymphatic drainage to clear surgical swelling, reduce fibrosis risk, and support tissue healing. Body Mechanics provides dedicated post-operative lymphatic sessions and post-mastectomy massage, both of which require clinical sensitivity and an understanding of surgical anatomy.

Clients Managing Lymphedema or Chronic Swelling: Lymphedema - chronic swelling caused by lymph node removal, radiation, or lymphatic vessel damage - requires ongoing manual drainage to keep fluid accumulation in check. Therapists at Body Mechanics are trained to work with this population safely, adapting pressure and direction to the affected region.

Athletes and Active New Yorkers: Competitive athletes and recreational fitness participants use lymphatic drainage to clear metabolic byproducts after intense training. Faster clearance of lactic acid and inflammatory markers supports shorter recovery windows and better performance across sessions.

Professionals Dealing with Sedentary Swelling: Long hours seated at a desk, combined with New York City's fast-paced lifestyle, contribute to poor lymphatic circulation, particularly in the lower legs and feet. Regular sessions help restore circulation and reduce the fatigue and heaviness associated with sedentary work patterns.

What Clients Report After Lymphatic Drainage Sessions

Clients who have received lymphatic drainage at Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massage describe immediate and measurable changes following their sessions. One verified reviewer reported visible reduction in hand and ankle swelling after a single manual lymphatic drainage session, noting the therapist could see the difference in real time. Another client, scheduling her first lymphatic session for post-operative care, wrote that she "immediately began to feel relief from discomfort" following the treatment.

The practice has accumulated over 450 verified Google reviews reflecting consistent outcomes across its service menu. Clients describe therapists who listen carefully, assess thoroughly, and adapt their approach to each session based on how the body is responding. The clinical intake process - a hallmark of Body Mechanics' model - gives therapists the information they need to work precisely rather than generically.

The Post-Mastectomy Lymphatic Drainage Program

Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massage offers a dedicated post-mastectomy massage program for clients who have undergone breast surgery as part of cancer treatment. This population requires particular care: lymph node removal during mastectomy disrupts the normal flow of lymphatic fluid, increasing the risk of lymphedema in the arm and chest. Therapists at the practice are trained in the specific drainage patterns relevant to this anatomy, and sessions are conducted with the clinical sensitivity and trauma-informed care that this population deserves.

The post-mastectomy program sits alongside a broader commitment to inclusive care at Body Mechanics. For clients who have searched for lymphatic drainage massage clinics and found only general wellness spas, Body Mechanics represents a clear alternative: a practice where therapists are trained to modify sessions for each population, and where the clinic's culture reflects a wellness-first philosophy with no spa upsells. The practice welcomes athletes, pregnant clients, seniors, and individuals with chronic pain or complex health histories.

About Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massage

Body Mechanics Orthopedic Massage is a clinical massage therapy practice with two Midtown Manhattan locations. Founded by Beret Loncar, the practice specializes in orthopedic, medical, and sports massage, with additional programs for prenatal care, post-surgical recovery, lymphatic drainage, and TMJ treatment. All therapists hold New York State massage therapy licenses and complete advanced continuing education in clinical modalities. The practice accepts HSA and FSA payments and provides insurance receipts. Body Mechanics is a disability-owned business and safe space provider committed to inclusive, evidence-based care.

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