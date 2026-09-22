Smart Plastic Attached Lid Containers RFID Customizable Storage Boxes For Automated Warehouse & Digital Inventory

With the rapid popularization of warehouse automation, AI inventory tracking and digital supply chain management, traditional manual-dependent storage modes are gradually being eliminated. Modern industrial warehousing no longer only requires storage boxes to hold goods, but puts forward higher requirements for intelligent identification, data traceability, equipment compatibility and standardized turnover. Smart plastic attached lid containers have become essential hardware for enterprise warehouse digital transformation.

Xi'an Yubo New Materials Technology deeply combines industrial storage design with intelligent logistics demands, launching customizable plastic attached lid containers specially designed for automated warehousing and digital inventory systems. The products are highly compatible with automated stacking equipment, sorting lines and RFID scanning systems, helping enterprises realize unmanned warehouse management and efficient inventory control.

Seamless Adaptation to Digital Inventory & Smart Warehousing

Most ordinary storage boxes on the market have single functions and cannot carry intelligent identification labels stably, resulting in difficult goods traceability, low inventory counting efficiency and frequent manual errors. Yubo's plastic attached lid containers support custom embedded RFID chips and fixed barcode label positions, which can complete fast scanning, automatic identification and data uploading through warehouse intelligent equipment.

The whole process of goods warehousing, shelf placement, inventory checking, outbound and transit realizes digital record and full-chain traceability, completely solving the pain points of traditional inventory management such as messy data, lost goods and low efficiency. Whether it is an automated three-dimensional warehouse or a standardized intelligent logistics center, our attached lid containers can perfectly match the operating system, greatly reducing manual intervention and labor costs.

Durable & Standardized Design for Long-Term Smart Turnover

Frequent mechanical handling and automated stacking put forward high requirements on the durability and standardization of storage containers. Xi'an Yubo's intelligent plastic attached lid containers adopt integrated molding technology and reinforced thickened design, with strong compression resistance, impact resistance and wear resistance. The overall size and structure are strictly standardized, ensuring stable operation on automated assembly lines, AGV handling and intelligent sorting equipment without jamming or deformation.

While supporting intelligent customization, the product retains the core advantages of attached lid containers: dust-proof and sealed storage, safe stacking and space-saving nesting. It not only meets the high-efficiency needs of smart logistics, but also ensures the safety and integrity of electronic components, industrial parts and logistics goods during storage and turnover, taking into account both intelligence and practicality.

Empower Enterprise Logistics Upgrade with Yubo Smart Storage

At present, more and more large-scale manufacturing enterprises and third-party logistics companies rely on Xi'an Yubo's RFID-custom plastic attached lid containers to build standardized and intelligent warehouse systems. Our products effectively optimize inventory management processes, improve overall logistics operation efficiency, and reduce enterprise comprehensive logistics costs.

If you are upgrading your automated warehouse and looking for intelligent, durable and customizable storage containers, Xi'an Yubo provides one-stop smart storage solutions including product customization, size matching and scheme guidance. Reach out to our team to learn more details and get a tailored smart storage quote!

About Us

Xian Yubo New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009. It is a comprehensive plastic product production and management enterprise, with two-line development of logistics transportation and agricultural seedling products. 14 years of production and export experience. Committed to environmental protection, development, design and marketing of recyclable plastic products; providing high-quality, high-environmental protection products and services to domestic and foreign customers in terms of logistics and agriculture; research and practice of plastic products tend to lead domestically.