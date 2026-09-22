Raven Blair Glover Announces New Book“Girl, Go Get That Interview!” To Help Entrepreneurs Turn Interviews Into Income

MENAFN - GetNews) Raven Blair Glover, aka "Raven The Talk Show Maven", celebrates 20 years of interviewing celebrities and experts with the launch of a new book to help current and aspiring podcasters and broadcasters book standout interviews, build credibility, and turn conversations into income.

Canoga Park, CA - September 22, 2026 - As she marks 20 years of interviewing celebrities, experts, and media personalities, Raven Blair Glover shares a practical guide to help current and aspiring podcasters and broadcasters book standout interviews, build credibility, and turn conversations into income.

A breakthrough interview can change everything. For many podcasters and broadcasters, it begins with a single pitch, a single“yes,” and a single conversation that instantly elevates their platform. Raven Blair Glover, widely known as“Raven the Talk Show Maven”, has built a career on understanding exactly what makes those moments happen-and now she is bringing that expertise to readers with the release of her new book Girl, Go Get That Interview! Create World-Class Conversations, Gain Instant Credibility, and Generate Massive Income.

This book is written for current and aspiring podcasters, broadcasters, and media personalities who want to secure dream interviews even if they feel held back by limited experience, low download numbers, lack of name recognition, or uncertainty about their current level of success. With the insight gained from two decades of interviewing respected experts, celebrities, and influential voices across multiple platforms, Glover offers readers a roadmap for turning hesitation into action and ordinary interviews into unforgettable conversations.

At its core, Girl, Go Get That Interview! is designed to demystify the interview process and show readers that access is not reserved for a select few. Instead, Glover makes the case that the right strategy, mindset, and preparation can empower anyone-regardless of gender, age, or background-to confidently pursue meaningful interviews and use them to expand influence, open doors, and create revenue.

“The best interviews aren't about asking perfect questions. They're about making people feel seen, heard, and valued. When you create that kind of connection, remarkable conversations naturally follow,” said Raven Blair Glover.

The message of the book is clear: an interview should not just fill airtime; it should leave an impression.

In addition to helping hosts secure notable guests, Girl, Go Get That Interview! expands the conversation to include those who appear as guests on other people's platforms. The book also explores the power of strategic interviews and discovery conversations with potential, current, premium, and high-ticket clients – using meaningful questions to uncover needs, build trust, identify fit, and create new business opportunities. Glover reveals strategies for generating significant income not only as the interviewer, but also as the expert, entrepreneur, or personality being interviewed. In doing so, the book broadens its usefulness for a wide range of readers seeking to amplify their message, grow their brand, and create new business opportunities through the power of interviews.

“Every interview has the power to open a door, change a life, or create an opportunity. My hope is that this book gives readers the confidence to stop waiting for their moment-and start creating it,” said Raven Blair Glover.

The release is especially timely as Glover celebrates 20 years of interviewing some of the most respected names in media and beyond. Over the course of her career, she has developed a reputation for conducting compelling conversations that resonate with audiences while elevating the people involved. This milestone makes the publication of Girl, Go Get That Interview! both a reflection on her professional journey and a practical handoff of hard-earned lessons to the next generation of creators.

For readers who have ever doubted whether they were“ready” to reach out to a dream guest, launch a show, or leverage interviews as a source of income, Glover's message is both direct and encouraging. Readiness is not always a prerequisite for opportunity; sometimes, opportunity is created by taking the initiative, refining the craft, and showing up with authenticity and purpose.

By blending inspiration with actionable strategies, Girl, Go Get That Interview! aims to help readers build more than a booking calendar. It is intended to help them create conversations that audiences remember.

Girl, Go Get That Interview! Create World-Class Conversations, Gain Instant Credibility, and Generate Massive Income will be available on Amazon on September 22. Podcasters and broadcasters who are ready to create new opportunities are encouraged to secure a copy and take the next step toward booking the conversations that could change everything.

About Raven Blair Glover

Raven Blair Glover, widely known as“Raven the Talk Show Maven”, is a bestselling author, former CNN and CBS radio personality, celebrity interviewer, media entrepreneur, and founder of Amazing Women and Men of Power Network. Her current media brands and platforms include Power Me Up Radio Talk 24/7 Radio Station, Careers from Home, Inside Business, Raven International Business & Lifestyle TV Network airing on Roku, and The Profitable Podcaster Agency.

Learn more about her at