Eric Ramos Law, PLLC, Laredo Slip And Fall Lawyer, Continues To Represent Injury Victims Across Webb County With No-Fee Guarantee

Laredo, TX - September 22, 2025 - Eric Ramos Law, PLLC of Laredo continues to represent slip and fall victims throughout Webb County, defending the rights of Laredo residents who suffer serious injuries on poorly maintained properties, in retail stores, and on dangerous walkways across the region. The firm handles premises liability claims on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no legal fees unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf.

Slip and fall accidents cause far more serious harm than most people assume. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one million people receive emergency room treatment each year for injuries suffered in fall accidents, and 25,000 of those victims die from fall-related injuries annually. Twenty percent of all fall incidents produce a serious injury: a broken bone, a head injury, or both. Falls are also the most common cause of traumatic brain injury in the United States. These numbers describe real people, and in Laredo, those people now have a local legal team ready to represent them.

Where Laredo Slip and Fall Accidents Happen - and Why Property Owners Can Be Held Liable

The law imposes a duty of care on any property owner or business that invites the public onto its premises. When that duty is ignored and someone is hurt, the injured party has the right to pursue a premises liability claim with the help of a slip and fall lawyer in Laredo.

Slip and fall incidents in Laredo most often occur in grocery stores, big-box retail stores, shopping centers, restaurants, apartment complexes, parking lots, and on sidewalks and walkways that receive inadequate maintenance. Common conditions that lead to falls include wet floors from produce misters or condensation near frozen food sections, torn or uneven floor coverings, advertising displays that block aisles or tip over, loose debris left on interior and exterior surfaces, cracked or raised pavement, and poorly lit stairwells.

A property owner is not automatically off the hook simply because a spill happened minutes before a customer fell. Texas law asks whether the owner or manager knew, or reasonably should have known, about the dangerous condition, and whether they took reasonable steps to fix it or clearly warn the public about it. If they failed on either count, they may owe the injured person compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and ongoing rehabilitation costs.

"People often assume a slip and fall is their own fault," said a spokesperson for Eric Ramos Law, PLLC. "The truth is that Texas law places a real duty on property owners to keep their premises safe. When a store ignores a spill or a landlord lets a parking lot crack go unrepaired for months, and someone gets hurt because of that, that is not a random accident - that is negligence. Our job is to hold those property owners accountable and make sure the injured person is not left carrying the financial burden alone."

What a Laredo Slip and Fall Claim Requires - and Why Evidence Matters

Winning a premises liability case in Laredo requires more than proving that a fall occurred. Under Texas law, an injured victim must establish four things:

The property owner or manager knew, or should have known, about the hazardous condition.

The owner or manager failed to correct the condition within a reasonable time or failed to post adequate warning.

That failure directly caused the fall.

The fall produced real, documented damages: medical bills, lost income, and physical harm.

This is where the investigation done by an experienced Laredo slip and fall attorney matters most. Evidence deteriorates quickly. Surveillance footage gets overwritten. Mop logs and incident reports disappear. Witnesses forget. Eric Ramos Law, PLLC works to secure that evidence immediately after a client makes contact, preserving the foundation of the claim before property owners or their insurers have the opportunity to build a defense.

The firm also works with clients' medical providers to fully document the injuries sustained, a step that is critical because slip and fall injuries are frequently underestimated. What appears to be a bruised knee or stiff neck at the scene can turn out to be a torn meniscus, herniated disc, or traumatic brain injury with symptoms that emerge days or weeks after the incident. Insurance adjusters are trained to contact accident victims early, before the full scope of the injury is clear, and to obtain recorded statements that undervalue the claim. Eric Ramos Law advises all clients to speak with an attorney before giving any statement to an insurance representative.

What Laredo Clients Say About Eric Ramos Law, PLLC

The firm's reputation in Laredo is built on direct client experience. Claudio Darwin, a Laredo client who contacted the firm after a car accident, described his experience this way: "Contacting Eric Ramos Law was easily the best decision I could have made. If you have watched TV or driven anywhere in Laredo, you know there are a million attorneys trying to get your business. I decided to do my own research and I found Mr. Ramos' website online. The website was very informative and he had great reviews. I contacted the office directly and I was able to speak with Mr. Ramos right away. He was extremely nice and answered all of my questions. I highly recommend this lawyer."

Another Laredo client, Ronneil Harewood, noted that the firm's process stood apart from others he considered: "Eric Ramos Law office customer experience was very great, the process was simple, and fees were fair. If you haven't used his services you are missing out. Headache Free!"

These reviews reflect what the firm treats as its baseline standard: that injured clients in Laredo should be able to reach their attorney, get real answers, and move through the legal process without confusion or unnecessary stress.

Texas Law, the Two-Year Deadline, and What Laredo Slip and Fall Victims Need to Know Now

Texas imposes a two-year statute of limitations on most personal injury claims, including slip and fall cases. That clock starts running on the date of the accident. Missing the deadline means losing the legal right to recover compensation, regardless of how strong the underlying claim may be. Consulting a slip and fall lawyer as soon as possible after an incident is the most reliable way to protect that right.

Equally important is Texas's modified comparative fault rule. A slip and fall victim who shares some responsibility for the accident - for example, by wearing improper footwear or being distracted - can still recover compensation as long as their share of fault does not exceed 50%. The recovered amount is reduced in proportion to their percentage of fault, but the claim is not barred entirely. This is a misunderstood area of Texas personal injury law, and many Laredo residents wrongly assume they cannot file a claim because they "should have seen" the hazard. An attorney can clarify whether a valid claim exists.

Eric Ramos Law, PLLC serves slip and fall victims across Laredo's neighborhoods, including Del Mar Hills (78045), Santo Niño (78046), Las Cruces (78043), and Lakeside (78041), as well as surrounding communities throughout Webb County.

No-Fee Guarantee: Laredo Slip and Fall Victims Pay Nothing Unless the Firm Wins

Eric Ramos Law, PLLC handles all slip and fall cases on a contingency fee basis. There are no upfront costs, no hourly billing, and no legal fees charged at all unless the firm recovers compensation for the client. This structure means any Laredo resident injured in a slip and fall can consult with the firm and pursue a claim without financial risk.

Free consultations are available by phone or in person. In most cases the firm schedules a same-day or next-day appointment. Attorney Eric Ramos takes calls directly and answers client questions personally, a detail that past clients consistently note when describing their experience with the firm.

About Eric Ramos Law, PLLC

Eric Ramos Law, PLLC is a personal injury law firm with an office in Laredo, Texas, serving injury victims throughout Webb County and South Texas. The firm represents clients in slip and fall and premises liability cases, car and truck accidents, workplace injuries, dog bites, wrongful death claims, and related personal injury matters. The firm operates exclusively on a contingency fee basis and offers free consultations to all prospective clients.

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