Harnessing Custom Mesh Bags To Drive New Momentum In Foreign Trade

MENAFN - GetNews) LINYI CITY,SHANDONG PROVINCE,CHINA - September 22, 2026

A batch of tubular mesh bags that have passed inspection at Linyi Lefu International Trade Co., Ltd. has been packed and shipped from the Linyi Land Port. They will be transported by sea via the Port of Qingdao to various countries in Europe and Central Asia. This order for tubular mesh bags-used for packaging fruits, vegetables, and agricultural byproducts-is yet another large-scale overseas purchase order the company has secured this year. Thanks to their consistent quality and flexible customization capabilities, the products have continuously gained recognition from overseas buyers and are exported to dozens of countries and regions, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Russia, and South America. The repeat purchase rate for mesh bag products remains at a high level

Tubular mesh bags are flexible packaging containers made of continuous tubular mesh fabric, with either closed ends or open-ended structures. They are widely used for the packaging and transportation of agricultural byproducts such as fruits, vegetables, and firewood.

1. Excellent breathability, reducing the buildup of moisture and heat

The mesh structure of tubular mesh bags features open pores that allow air to circulate freely. Compared to standard sealed packaging, this significantly reduces internal moisture buildup. When pore sizes are controlled between 3 mm and 8 mm, air circulation rates can increase by approximately 40%, effectively delaying the oxidation and spoilage of fruits and vegetables and preventing the development of unpleasant odors. For freshly harvested fruits and vegetables, this passive ventilation provides moisture protection and heat dissipation without relying on additional energy.

2. Highly Adaptable Structural Design

The tubular structure naturally extends, allowing it to flexibly accommodate elongated foods (such as baguettes, green onions, and asparagus). It can also be folded to accommodate round fruits and vegetables of various sizes, offering great elasticity and resistance to deformation. These cylindrical mesh bags are specifically designed with a flat bottom and a wide opening: this not only increases the drainage area, allowing washed ingredients to dry quickly, but also makes it easy to place items in and remove them, making them ideal for use in compact kitchen spaces.

3. Low Cost of Use and Environmentally Friendly, Recyclable

Common plastic tubular mesh bags on the market are mostly made from recycled HDPE. They have low production costs and can be recycled after use, meeting environmental requirements.

4. Visibility Facilitates Selection

Thanks to the mesh's transparency, consumers can directly see the quality of the fruits and vegetables inside the bag and select them without opening the packaging. Whether for retail display or transportation and handling, this reduces packaging waste and sorting losses.

Linyi Lefu International Trade Co., Ltd. will continue to leverage the geographical and industrial advantages of Linyi's Shangcheng District, closely monitor changes in the global agricultural and agricultural by-product packaging market, continuously refine its tubular mesh bags and other mesh packaging products, optimize its customization capabilities, and actively expand into more overseas markets.

About Us

We 'LEFU' is an integrated manufacturing and trading enterprise factory established in the year 1998 with more than 27 years production experience, the area of our factory is roughly 67,000 square meters,one factory specialized in producing Raschel mesh bag,another factory specialized in producing PP woven bags, the value of our fixed assets is more than USD3,500,000.