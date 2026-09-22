MENAFN - GetNews) Haikou City, Hainan Province, China. - September 22, 2026

Albumin peptides supplement protein and nutrition - they are not medicine and cannot replace any medical treatment. The population groups commonly mentioned below are considered“suitable” because they tend to face greater difficulty or higher demand in protein intake and utilisation.

1. Elderly Adults

As we age, digestive and absorptive function, chewing ability and appetite typically decline together, yet the body's protein requirements do not decrease. Small-molecule peptides are easy to dissolve and absorb, making them a relatively effortless way for elderly people with poor appetite and weak digestion to supplement protein.

2. Post-surgical Recovery Patients

After surgery or trauma, the body enters a state of elevated catabolism, with protein expenditure rising significantly while food intake and digestive capacity are often restricted. Timely, sufficient and easily absorbed protein supply is an essential part of post-operative nutritional support. The small-molecule nature of albumin peptides fits precisely with this stage's contradiction of“needing more while digesting less”.

3. People with Weak Gastrointestinal Function

For individuals with compromised digestion, large-molecule proteins impose a heavier digestive burden. Enzymatically hydrolysed small-molecule peptides place less strain on the body after intake and are gentler. Available data also show that albumin peptides are rich in glutamic acid and glutamine, which are considered beneficial for maintaining the intestinal environment.

Hainan Huayan Collagen

About Us

Established in July 2005, Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise integrating product research and development, production and sales, with the registered capital of 22 million yuan. Its headquarters is located in Haikou, Hainan. The company has R&D center and key laboratory of nearly 1,000 square meters, currently has more than 40 patents, 20 corporate standards and 10 complete product systems.