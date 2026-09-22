TTFACE Periodontal Care Cup: Leveraging Cutting-Edge Electrolyzed Water Technology To Redefine Global Oral Care Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) Shenzhen,Guangdong,China - September 22, 2026

Driven by dual forces of rising health-conscious consumption trends and the environmental sustainability movement, the international oral care market is undergoing profound structural transformation. Traditional mouthwashes, however, rely heavily on alcohol, chemical preservatives, and artificial flavors-posing irritation risks for sensitive individuals while generating plastic packaging waste that conflicts with increasingly stringent environmental regulations and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles. In this context, the TTFACE Periodontal Care Cup revolutionizes industry norms through its innovative electrolyzed water technology, opening up a highly promising growth opportunity for overseas enterprises, international distributors, and global B2B clients.

The core competitive advantage of TTFACE lies in its cutting-edge technology that transforms ordinary tap water into a "pure, natural, additive-free mouthwash." Users simply need to fill the device with regular tap water, activate it with a single button press, and within 30 seconds, a safe and non-toxic oral care solution is generated. Authoritative testing has confirmed that this solution not only meets stringent safety standards for non-toxic oral consumption but also achieves a sterilization efficacy of up to 99.99% against common pathogenic bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Porphyromonas gingivalis, Helicobacter pylori, and Staphylococcus aureus. This innovative approach- "using water as the source and electricity as the medium" -completely eliminates chemical additives, ensuring genuine naturalness and irritation-free properties. It provides exceptional safety assurance for pregnant women, children, elderly individuals, and patients with periodontitis worldwide, fully meeting the rigorous requirements of the international market for "Clean Beauty" products.

For international B2B partners, TTFACE is not merely an innovative hardware device but a business model characterized by high barriers to entry and strong repurchase potential. Traditional mouthwashes are high-frequency consumables that contribute significantly to plastic pollution; in contrast, TTFACE-a smart device designed for unlimited reuse-completely eliminates reliance on disposable products. Users simply connect it to tap water to continuously produce care solution. This "one-time investment, long-term benefits" approach not only substantially reduces long-term usage costs for global users but also inherently promotes environmental sustainability, providing distributors with a unique competitive advantage. Across diverse settings-including international dental clinics, premium postpartum care centers, elderly care facilities, and cross-border e-commerce platforms-TTFACE proves highly effective as a tool for enhancing service quality and customer loyalty.

Currently, the global oral health sector is experiencing a period of significant technological advancement. The TTFACE Periodontal Care Cup, with its four key advantages-zero additives, high bactericidal efficacy, recyclability, and zero consumables-not only addresses the shortcomings of traditional products but also redefines safety and environmental standards in oral care. We sincerely invite manufacturers, cross-border traders, and industry partners with a global perspective to collaborate and jointly capture this underdeveloped international blue ocean market.

Choosing TTFACE means embracing a sustainable global expansion strategy driven by technological innovation and rooted in health and safety as its core principles.

About US

Shenzhen Cekon Healthy Life Co., Ltd. (“TTFACE”)is a premier ODM/OEM manufacturer dedicated to designing and producing innovative oral hygiene and personal healthcare products. Strategically located in Shenzhen-China's hub of advanced manufacturing and technology - we combine in-house research, development, and production with rigorous quality control to deliver dependable, high-performance wellness solutions for global brands and distributors.