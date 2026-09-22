Crown Prince Meets With Estonia President

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein met with Estonia President Alar Karis on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and Estonia across various sectors, particularly tourism, technology, and education, according to a Royal Court statement.

Speaking about regional developments, the Crown Prince emphasised the importance of intensifying international efforts to restore calm and de-escalate tensions to prevent the conflict from widening.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting