Trump Says US-Iran Talks Have 'Momentum', Could Lead To Deal

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that talks with Iran had gained momentum and could lead to a deal, but warned that the United States could take additional military action against Iranian nuclear facilities if necessary, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Trump made the remarks during a multilateral meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Turkiye on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"It's an honour to be here with some of America's greatest and closest friends, allies, and partners to continue our effort toward a safer and more prosperous Middle East," said Trump.

He said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had held a "productive meeting" with mediators involved in efforts to engage Iran.

"I think there's a lot of momentum for them to make a deal. That's what we are hearing from everybody," said Trump.

He said the US objective in the war had largely centred on preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, claiming that Iranian nuclear sites had been destroyed.

He also referred to the Iranian facility known as Pickaxe Mountain, saying the US could strike the location if it detected significant activity there.

"We may have to blow up another one, Pickaxe Mountain," he said. "We're not seeing a lot of activity there, but if we do, we'll blow it up immediately."

Trump also discussed the Strait of Hormuz, saying oil flows through the strategic waterway had increased significantly since the war began.

He said he believed the situation with Iran could end after the US midterm elections in November, or potentially earlier.

"We think that the situation with Iran could end right after the midterm elections and maybe before. I don't know. You never know," he said.

Trump said the war would ultimately result either in a deal or a rapid end to the fighting.

"Look, it's going to go one way or the other. It's either going to -- we're going to make a deal, or it's going to end very, very quickly," he said.

Reflecting on discussions held last year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Trump said many of the same leaders had gathered to discuss efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

"Exactly one year ago, many of our nations met here on the sidelines of the United Nations to discuss how we could end the bloody war in Gaza, and almost the same faces were here, including my friend right over here from Turkiye," Trump said, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"He's a tough cookie. Don't mess around with him," said Trump, adding that he hoped his remarks were being properly translated.

"He's fantastic. Fantastic guy, right, my friend," he added.

Following the meeting, Erdogan told reporters outside UN headquarters that eight countries had come together.

"We are striving to overcome the difficulties in the Gulf. We want to see the fruits of our efforts as soon as possible," said Erdogan.

--NNN-ANADOLU