INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of L3harris Technologies, Inc. - LHX

The investigation concerns whether L3Harris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 17, 2026, L3Harris disclosed that Christopher Kubasik has stepped down as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. L3Harris said that it had become aware of certain conduct by Kubasik that was not consistent with the values of the Company as outlined in its Code of Conduct.

On this news, L3Harris's stock price fell $13.44 per share, or 4.61%, to close at $278.38 per share on August 17, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980