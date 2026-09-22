INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Emergent Biosolutions Inc. - EBS

The investigation concerns whether Emergent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 5, 2026, Emergent reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Among other items, Emergent announced, among other things, a $191.3 million non-cash impairment charge on the NARCAN asset group, driving a GAAP net loss of $180.2 million. The Company also cut full year revenue guidance by approximately 10.8% at the midpoint. Management attributed its results to“increased competitive intensity with implications for our near to medium term outlook and the book value of our NARCAN asset group.”

On this news, Emergent's stock price fell $2.23 per share, or 29.58%, to close at $5.31 per share on August 6, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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