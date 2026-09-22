INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - RDY

The investigation concerns whether Dr. Reddy's and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2026, Dr. Reddy's announced its first quarter fiscal 2027 earnings, reporting, among other things, earnings per share of only $0.06, due in part to the adverse impact of a ₹2.4 billion provision related to out-of-specification semaglutide batches. CEO Erez Israeli said that“[t]he quarter's EBITDA margin was adversely impacted by semaglutide-related challenges, including lower sales, provision for rejected batches, loss of production-linked incentives and other associated costs.”

On this news, Dr. Reddy's stock price fell $1.18 per share, or 9.4%, to close at $11.38 per share on July 22, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980