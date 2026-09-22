INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Klarna Group Plc - KLAR

The investigation concerns whether Klarna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around September 10, 2025, Klarna completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 34.3 million shares priced at $40.00. Then, on August 18, 2026, Klarna announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, Klarna significantly lowered its full-year 2026 revenue forecast to a range of $4.08 billion to $4.16 billion, down sharply from previous guidance of more than $4.34 billion. Klarna also announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer would both depart Klarna early in 2027.

On this news, Klarna's ordinary share price fell $4.45, or 22.81%, to close at $15.06 per share on August 18, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980