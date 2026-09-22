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In this TEDx Pura Vida presentation, held on August 29, 2026, at the National Auditorium in San José, Costa Rica, Bruce Callow explores how artificial intelligence can help older adults transform their memories, emotions, and life experiences into original songs.

Drawing on songwriting workshops conducted in Costa Rica, Canada, and Japan, Bruce demonstrates how combining music and technology can create new opportunities for self-expression, stimulate memories, foster emotional well-being among older adults, and preserve their valuable life experiences and stories for future generations.

Technology, he argues, should not replace human creativit. Instead, it can give senior citizens a platform to share their experiences and engage with cutting-edge technology in a fun and creative way.

Because creativity has no retirement age.

Bruce Callow is a Canadian author, educator, and musician. He is known for his books highlighting the contributions of Costa Ricans and Latin Americans to NASA and the aerospace industry. His work brings together education, innovation, music, and the arts to create opportunities for social impact.

Watch the TEDx Pura Vida presentation here:

Watch on YouTube

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The post Creative Renaissance for Senior Citizens: TEDx Pura Vida appeared first on The Costa Rica News.