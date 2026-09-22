Trump, Zelensky Seek Ways To End War Before Winter

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they would explore ways to end the war before winter as they opened talks in New York on Tuesday (US local time).

Trump said the two leaders had developed a strong working relationship and were trying to find a solution.

“We have a very good relationship going, the two of us, and we're - the president and I are trying to figure out a solution,” Trump said.“And I think it's going to happen. I really do; I believe it's going to happen.”

Zelensky thanked Trump for his support and also acknowledged bipartisan backing in the United States. He specifically referred to a sanctions measure associated with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

“I hope that we will end this war and President Trump will help us to end this war,” Zelensky said.“And I think that we needed to do as quick as possible, before winter.”

Trump echoed the urgency, saying:“Before winter. Big thing, before winter.”

The two leaders did not disclose the terms under discussion. Asked whether Ukraine could recover all its territory or would need to make concessions, Trump said he did not want to describe a possible agreement before the talks.

“Well, I think they're going to make a deal and I don't want to say what the deal is,” he said.“We talk about it a lot, including with President Putin, and I think something's going to happen.”

Trump praised Ukrainian forces and the country's leadership.

“Certainly, they are very good fighters,” he said.“Really, they can be proud of themselves regardless. We'll see what happens, but very, very capable people, very capable leadership.”

The US President also described Ukrainian strikes on Russia's refining capacity as a serious blow. He noted that the attacks had also affected diesel prices.

“It is a serious hit on the Russians,” Trump said.“It's also a serious hit on the price of diesel.”

Asked about a possible meeting involving Trump, Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US President said Putin was willing to hold talks. Trump referred to their earlier meeting in Alaska but did not commit to convening another meeting in Miami.

“I know that he will meet and we've had a meeting already in Alaska, we could do another one,” Trump said.“I don't know about Miami.”

Trump said he believed both Putin and Zelensky wanted the conflict to end.

“I think they both want to see the war end, to be honest with you,” he said.“It's time; a lot of people being killed, and they don't want that.”

The leaders were also expected to discuss military production. Asked whether the United States could deliver on possible production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine, Trump said the issue would be addressed during the meeting.

“We're talking about that; we'll be talking about that now,” Trump said. He described Ukrainians as“very capable people, really amazingly capable people”.

The talks followed a September 6 visit to Kyiv by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Those discussions covered a possible framework for a durable peace, arrangements for further talks and support for Ukraine during the winter, including its air defence and energy needs.